$8.1bn refund: Bankers move to save MTN— 31st August 2018
The banking industry would hold its regular Bankers Committee meeting soon to discuss MTN’s repayment of $8.1 billion on the orders of the CBN.
– As share price plunge on J’Burg Exchange
Chinenye Anuforo and Chiwendu Obienyi
Chief executives of commercial banks in the country may have initiated moves to stave off the collateral consequences of MTN Nigeria’s, refund of $8.1billion, said to have been illegally repatriated by it in over nine years.
Access Bank Chief Executive, Herbert Wigwe, who gave the hint to Reuters, Thursday said although his bank has a minor holding at MTN group level and was not exposed to the telecoms firm in Nigeria, the banking industry would hold its regular Bankers Committee meeting soon to discuss MTN’s repayment of $8.1 billion, on the orders of the CBN.
READ ALSO: How currency devaluation raised our loan portfolio – Wigwe, Access Bank MD
Wigwe said he expected a resolution on the matter as the regulator would want to avoid a systemic banking crisis given that the repayment of $8.1 billion, which is about half of MTN’s market capitalisation could threaten its Nigerian bankers.
Separately, Access Bank and other lenders to 9mobile have taken a 25 percent loan loss as part of sale negotiations with new investor Teleology Holdings, he told an analysts’ call
Nigerian bank chiefs usually hold regular consultative policy meetings with the Central Bank of Nigeria where critical decisions bordering on safe operating environment are discussed.
This was as MTN Nigeria yesterday, stated that all dividends paid to its shareholders between 2007 and 2015 were approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Reacting to Wednesday’s sanction by the CBN that it illegally converted shareholder loans to preference shares and repatriated $8.1 billion as dividends during the period under scrutiny, the firm stated “MTN Nigeria strongly refutes these allegations and claims. No dividends have been declared or paid by MTN Nigeria other than pursuant to CCIs issued by our bankers and with the approval of the CBN as required by law.
READ ALSO: MTN Nigeria denies CBN claims on illegal repatriation of $8.1b
The company however assured it would “engage with the relevant authorities and vigorously defend our position on this matter and provide further information when available”.
In 2015, the Nigerian government fined MTN N1 trillion for failing to deactivate unregistered lines, but the penalty was negotiated down to N330 billion out of which Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation, said his ministry paid N500 million to lawyers for helping with negotiations.
Meanwhile, the shares of the company took a hit on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange after news of the sanctions broke on Wednesday.
Early trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange saw the shares dip to 86.99 rand, a drop of 18 percent and its lowest level since March 2009.
The telecommunications company’s shares fell 14 percent after the CBN fined four banks a total of N5.86 billion for allegedly issuing irregular certificates of capital importation to MTN Nigeria. The affected banks include Citibank, Diamond Bank, Stanbic IBTC Nigeria and Standard Chartered Bank.
Commenting on the sanction in a statement released on Thursday, MTN said it has affected investor confidence.
“The re-emergence of these issues is regrettable as it damages investor confidence and, by extension, inhibits the growth and development of the Nigerian economy,” it said.
Stanbic IBTC has also released a statement assuring customers of stability in its operations.
“The bank is holding further engagements with the CBN, in relation to the issues it has raised,” it said.
This was as investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday pulled away the profits on the shares of ten banks with trading closing on a negative note, with the All-Share Index (ASI) dropping 0.77 percent to close at 35,086.69 points just as market capitalisation depreciated by N99 billion to close at 12.809 trillion from N12.908 trillion previously.
READ ALSO: NSE trading maintain downward trend, All-Share Index drop 0.77%
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
MTN Nigeria denies CBN claims on illegal repatriation of $8.1b30th August 2018
-
CBN’s new lending policy for agric, manufacturing sectors30th August 2018
-
Latest
$8.1bn refund: Bankers move to save MTN— 31st August 2018
The banking industry would hold its regular Bankers Committee meeting soon to discuss MTN’s repayment of $8.1 billion on the orders of the CBN. – As share price plunge on J’Burg Exchange Chinenye Anuforo and Chiwendu Obienyi Chief executives of commercial banks in the country may have initiated moves to stave off the collateral consequences of MTN…
-
Sometimes I feel I didn’t do enough for my late mum – Abounce, rapper/actor— 31st August 2018
“Growing up with my mum was exciting. It would probably be the same with every other kid out there that grew up with their mums.” Tony Ogaga Fast rising rapper, Abounce, has come a long way. From knocking out beats with the late music maestro, OJB Jezreel to rapping and now acting, the musician is…
-
Leah Sharibu’s rescue plea— 31st August 2018
The life of Leah Sharibu matters. The Buhari administration must be seen to be doing its utmost to rescue the girl. When the tragic news of the mass abduction of another set of schoolgirls broke on February 19 and the subsequent safe return of 104 of them less than a month after, many Nigerians were…
-
NSE trading maintain downward trend, All-Share Index drop 0.77%— 30th August 2018
NAN Equity trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed for the second consecutive day on a downward trend with the All-Share Index dropping by 0.77 per cent. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index shed 272.27 points or 0.77 per cent on Thursday to close at 35,086.67 against 35,358.94 on Wednesday….
-
We’re accustomed to mutilated Naira notes – Lagos residents— 30th August 2018
NAN Some residents of Lagos State on Thursday said they had come to terms with the dirty and mutilated Naira notes in circulation, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The residents, who spoke to NAN said getting clean Naira notes were hard to come by nowadays. Miss Ekene Okugba said that she hasn’t seen new Naira…
-
Entertainment
Linda Ikeji sacks staff accused of raping teenager— 30th August 2018
Linda Ikeji, popular Nigerian blogger, has sacked Theo Ukpaa, the man who is alleged to have raped Emilia Samuel when the latter was 16 years old. Ms Ikeji, who made the announcement on her blog on Wednesday night, said: “I personally wanted to let everyone know that Theo Ukpaa, who was Head of Programmes at…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Pepper Millionaires: In Nsukka, farmers make fortunes planting pepper— 29th August 2018
The farmers recently got a boost from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as the nation’s apex bank shortlisted 600 of them for its agricultural loan scheme Felix Ikem, Nsukka The yellow species of pepper popularly called ‘Ose Nsukka’ (Nsukka pepper) in Igbo, essentially used for spicing of food is a major means of livelihood for…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
How senior citizens can conquer dementia, age gracefully— 30th August 2018
Experts in old age management have given insights to managing and overcoming dementia. According to them, it is an aggregation of signs and symptoms… Job Osazuwa Sometime in September 2017, Pa Emmanuel (not real name), in his late 70s, drove his car from his Abule-Egba home unaccompanied to the Ikeja Shopping Mall in Lagos to…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
Sometimes I feel I didn’t do enough for my late mum – Abounce, rapper/actor— 31st August 2018
“Growing up with my mum was exciting. It would probably be the same with every other kid out there that grew up with their mums.” Tony Ogaga Fast rising rapper, Abounce, has come a long way. From knocking out beats with the late music maestro, OJB Jezreel to rapping and now acting, the musician is…
Opinion
Hopes and dreams deferred in self-exile— 30th August 2018
The frustration of remaining abroad — self-exile — seems to compound the discernible disgusting psyche Acho Orabuchi What is happening to some Nigerians, particularly the Igbo in the Diaspora? Why are many of them very intolerant and highly irritable? Why are some of their actions toward one another highly contemptible and disparaging in some cases?…
Columnists
-
Cancer of the pancreas: No knocks— 30th August 2018
Cancer of the pancreas occurs when pancreatic cells begin to multiply out of control resulting in the formation of a mass or tumour. Dr. Emmanuel Enabulele Lately, we have been navigating through the anatomical zone often referred to as the embryological foregut. In the course of this, we touched on the inflammatory conditions of the…
-
How to manage stress— 30th August 2018
The simple act of talking face-to-face with another human can trigger hormones that relieve stress when you’re feeling agitated or insecure. Fr. Anselm Adodo No one is immune to stress. We all experience stress from time to time. Some people may cope with stress more effectively or recover from stressful events more quickly than others….
-
Don’t let common back pain ruin your conjugal life— 30th August 2018
“I have taken to traveling and not stay at home just to avoid conjugal encounter with my wife because of the pain I get after that in my back.” Charles Ehirim I have several times declined to write on back pain as it links to sex. I have written on the linkage, using likely synonyms,…
-
Dividends of democracy— 30th August 2018
The dividends of democracy are simply the benefits enjoyed by the masses who voted for the government in power. Newton Jibunoh In today’s article, I am hoping to pass across a message that will encourage my fellow Nigerians to ponder over the state of our democracy. At the end of this article, I am hoping…
-
Fake News and the oga at the top— 30th August 2018
Of all the canvassers or pretenders against the practice of fake news, nobody beats the presidential media motormouths… Jimanze Ego-Alowes The present government as is, is led by Muhammadu Buhari, a retired Nigerian Army general. Buhari had on occasions complained of fake news and such related irritations on his own skein of news. However, it…
-
The Saraki saga— 30th August 2018
Those whom the establishment want to kill rarely escape the dangling axe of the executioner. Saraki survived the plot. Amaze Obi He has remained a thorn in the flesh of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since his emergence as the President of the Senate in June 2015. He happened on the scene in the manner…
-
Oyo: Authority violence on display— 30th August 2018
The same authority he is brandishing will soon displace him. He will be completely de-robed and become one of us in no distance time. Femi Adeoti That Ibadan early morning debacle won’t go away so easily. No matter the labour of those in constituted authority to consign it to the dustbin of our awful history,…
-
Stop these mindless killings— 30th August 2018
When we hear stories of mindless killings around us, instead of taking appropriate steps, we allow the suspects go scot-free… Ben Okezie As each day goes by, so are our newspapers filled with gory news of killings in every part of the country, from the village square to the bustling township streets. Killings have become…
-
Pastors’ misconception of Gen. 2:24 and Matt. 19: 4 – 6— 29th August 2018
Anti-polygamy preachers are not aware that after His statement in Genesis 2:24 the Supreme Being did not have multiple-marriage as one of the sinful acts… Sina Adedipe As indicated in the tailpiece announcement promoting today’s article in last week’s column, anti – polygamy preachers say Almighty God was instituting monogamy for married men in Genesis…
-
Destiny and prayer (4)— 29th August 2018
The confusion created within the arena of religious teachings that point to destiny and prayer have artificially nourished the growth of misunderstanding Nathan Uzorma Protus “DEAR Prof. I was employed to manage an establishment that has gone down to zero level. The owner initially wanted to lease or sale the company until my arrival to…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply