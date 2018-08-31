$8.1bn refund: Bankers move to save MTN

Chief executives of commercial banks in the country may have initiated moves to stave off the collateral consequences of MTN Nigeria’s, refund of $8.1billion, said to have been illegally repatriated by it in over nine years.

Access Bank Chief Executive, Herbert Wigwe, who gave the hint to Reuters, Thursday said although his bank has a minor holding at MTN group level and was not exposed to the telecoms firm in Nigeria, the banking industry would hold its regular Bankers Committee meeting soon to discuss MTN’s repayment of $8.1 billion, on the orders of the CBN.

Wigwe said he expected a resolution on the matter as the regulator would want to avoid a systemic banking crisis given that the repayment of $8.1 billion, which is about half of MTN’s market capitalisation could threaten its Nigerian bankers.

Separately, Access Bank and other lenders to 9mobile have taken a 25 percent loan loss as part of sale negotiations with new investor Teleology Holdings, he told an analysts’ call

Nigerian bank chiefs usually hold regular consultative policy meetings with the Central Bank of Nigeria where critical decisions bordering on safe operating environment are discussed.