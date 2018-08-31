– The Sun News
31st August 2018 - $8.1bn refund: Bankers move to save MTN
31st August 2018 - Sometimes I feel I didn’t do enough for my late mum – Abounce, rapper/actor
31st August 2018 - Leah Sharibu’s rescue plea
31st August 2018 - IFEOMA OBINWA 09079057994
30th August 2018 - NSE trading maintain downward trend, All-Share Index drop 0.77%
30th August 2018 - We’re accustomed to mutilated Naira notes – Lagos residents
30th August 2018 - Buratai solicits media support to defeat Boko Haram
30th August 2018 - Ikpeazu reiterates commitment to supporting Abia women
30th August 2018 - Zamfara Corps members taking orientation course in Katsina not for security reasons—–NYSC
30th August 2018 - NYSC swears in 2007 Corps members in Anambra
MTN - BANKERS

$8.1bn refund: Bankers move to save MTN

— 31st August 2018

The banking industry would hold its regular Bankers Committee meeting soon to discuss MTN’s repayment of $8.1 billion on the orders of the CBN. – As share price plunge on J’Burg Exchange Chinenye Anuforo and Chiwendu Obienyi Chief executives of commercial banks in the country may have initiated moves to stave off the collateral consequences of MTN…

  • Sometimes I feel I didn’t do enough for my late MUM - Abounce, rapper/actor

    Sometimes I feel I didn’t do enough for my late mum – Abounce, rapper/actor

    — 31st August 2018

    “Growing up with my mum was exciting. It would probably be the same with every other kid out there that grew up with their mums.” Tony Ogaga Fast rising rapper, Abounce, has come a long way. From knocking out beats with the late music maestro, OJB Jezreel to rapping and now acting, the musician is…

  • RESCUE

    Leah Sharibu’s rescue plea

    — 31st August 2018

    The life of Leah Sharibu matters. The Buhari administration must be seen to be doing its utmost to rescue the girl. When the tragic news of the mass abduction of another set of schoolgirls broke on February 19 and the subsequent safe return of 104 of them less than a month after, many Nigerians were…

  • nse

    NSE trading maintain downward trend, All-Share Index drop 0.77%

    — 30th August 2018

    NAN Equity trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed for the second consecutive day on a downward trend with the All-Share Index dropping by 0.77 per cent. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index shed 272.27 points or 0.77 per cent on Thursday to close at 35,086.67 against 35,358.94 on Wednesday….

  • Naira notes

    We’re accustomed to mutilated Naira notes – Lagos residents

    — 30th August 2018

    NAN Some residents of Lagos State on Thursday said they had come to terms with the dirty and mutilated Naira notes in circulation, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The residents, who spoke to NAN said getting clean Naira notes were hard to come by nowadays. Miss Ekene Okugba said that she hasn’t seen new Naira…

Share