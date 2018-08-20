77,448 PVCs unclaimed in Kebbi –INEC

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 77,448 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected by their owners in Kebbi State.

The Kebbi State Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Alhaji Ahmad Mahmud who confirmed this while briefing newsmen in Birnin- Kebbi stated that about 37,000 uncollected PVCs were from the 2014 voter’s registration exercise.

READ ALSO: Ortom draws global attention to Benue IDPs

“In the April 2017 continuous voter registration exercise, we were able to register 271,224 comprising: 155,879 males and 115,345 females,” he said.

Mahmud who explained that the state also received 117,863 newly printed PVCs from INEC national headquarters, stressed that only 40,415 had been collected leaving about 77,448 uncollected.

He described the failure of residents to pick their PVCs as worrisome, saying that Kebbi was among states with the highest number of unclaimed PVCs.

Mahmud said that his main objective was to conduct free, fair and acceptable elections in the state that would be acceptable to Nigerians and the international community.