Home / National / 76 Kebbi housing units for completion June – Fashola

76 Kebbi housing units for completion June – Fashola

— 13th March 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has confirmed that the ongoing 76 housing units in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, which worth about N800 million, would be completed by June 2018.

The housing, comprises of four one bedroom flats, 48 bedroom flats, and 24 bedroom flats were awarded to the indigenous contractor with mandate to provide indigenous houses that could be affordable for Nigerians.

The minister, represented by the Director Highways North-West, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Engr. Olalekan S. Busari, noted that the project has not only improved economy of the nation, but created jobs for teeming unemployed youths in the state.

Speaking on the project site, Fashola said: “The Federal Government is providing housing across Nigeria of which Kebbi State is part of it. To provide jobs for our teeming unemployed youths and boost  our economy. At this stage of time last year, 76 units of houses were awarded to indigenous contractor at the cost of almost N800 milion comprising one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom flats to indigenous contractor.

“This is to encourage indigenous contractors to build indigenous houses for Nigerians.  This is first phase, as you can  see now, work is still progressing. Construction will be completed and people of this state would have access to accommodation.”

The minister, who expressed satisfaction with the work done so far, said the project would be completed by June 2018 and handover to the government for onward distribution to prospective Nigerians.

In his reaction, the Site Manager of an Indigenous Contractor firm, Grand Metro Construction Ltd,Mohammed Mammal said that the company would not compromised on the quality of work expected of them by the Federal Government stressed that the project had reached about 70 percent completion.

