72-year-old woman raped by herdsmen in Ondo

— 23rd August 2017

 

A 72-year-old woman (name withheld) was allegedly raped by some suspected Fulani herdsmen on her farmland in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Similarly, another woman (name withheld) was also allegedly raped by the same set of herdsmen in the council area.

Speaking on her experience in the hands of the alleged rapists, the septuagenarian, Akinseye explained that she was working on her farm on the fateful day when the two Fulani herdsmen attacked her and took turns to rape her.

She said, “I was working on the farm when the two men invaded my farm and before I could question them on their mission in my farm, they gagged me and tear my clothes and they raped me one after the other. They threatened to kill me thereafter if I make any noise and left me in the farm after injuring me”

Youths from the area under the auspices of Ondo State Youth Coalition and farmers across the 18 local government area of the state on Wednesday protested against the development and also against the incessant attack on their women in the area.

The protesters threatened to take laws into their hands if the state government and the security agencies in the state failed to address the issue immediately.

The Coordinator of the OSYC, Mr. Oluwatuyi Adekanmbi, said herdsmen had turned themselves to terrors in Ondo State by perpetrating in series of crimes which included: rape, farm destruction, killing as well as kidnapping in their land.

The group called on the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu and the Ondo State House of Assembly to enact a law that will effectively stop the incessant attack from the herdsmen in order to protect farmers, their wives and their farm and to ensure the security of lives.

He said “One of our the farmers, Orimisan Omowole was murdered on his farm in Odigbo local government area of the state. After killing him they took out his heart and placed it on his chest

“We are not against cattle rearing or saying cattle rearing should be banned but we want free grazing of cattle on our farms, at our expense with wanton destructions of our crops and means of livelihood to be stopped forthwith.”

(Source: Punch)

Tokunbo David

  1. Firecloud OfGod 23rd August 2017 at 11:28 pm
    First kidnapping,
    Then murdering,
    Now raping
    defenceless old women!
    What next?
    When shall all these stop?

