– The Sun News
Latest
15th July 2018 - 72-yr-old man electrocuted on way home from mosque
15th July 2018 - From refuse dump to wealth
15th July 2018 - Buhari, R-APC and matters arising
15th July 2018 - Kemi Adeosun: On the edge of a fall
15th July 2018 - Bimbo Oloyede, ex-NTA newscaster: I never wanted to be a broadcaster
15th July 2018 - GRACE 09091404554
14th July 2018 - Kerber Shocks Serena Williams To Win Wimbledon Title
14th July 2018 - Man. City furious with Napoli over Jorginho deal with Chelsea – sources
14th July 2018 - Belgium capture third place with decisive win over England
14th July 2018 - Live update: Ekiti Guber Elections 2018
Home / National / 72-yr-old man electrocuted on way home from mosque
ELECTROCUTED

72-yr-old man electrocuted on way home from mosque

— 15th July 2018
  • Residents blame IKEDC technical staff for man having been electrocuted

Henry Okonkwo

Residents of Humani Street, Bajulaiye in Shomolu area of Lagos State were thrown into mourning when news spread that one of their neighbours, 72-year-old AbdulRasheed AbdulQuadri had been electrocuted.

The sad incident occurred at about 3:00p.m the septuagenarian was going back home from the jumat service at the Central Mosque few blocks away from his house.

Sunday Sun learnt from the residents that Pa Abdul-Quadri known in his neighbourhood as Baba White was killed when he tried to step over the open gutter in front of his house. He was said to have touched the iron bar of a mini-goal post (popularly known as monkey post) that was close to an electric pole. No one noticed that an electric cable previously disconnect by technicians of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) was lying on the monkey post. As the septuagenarian touched the monkey post, he was electrocuted.

One of the neighbours, who witnessed what happened but does not want to be mentioned, told Sunday Sun: “When he fell we rushed to see what was wrong with him. That was when we noticed the electric cable coiled around the monkeypost. At that point we realized that Baba had been electrocuted. And it was dangerous for anyone to go and touch him.”

Residents disclosed to Sunday Sun that the power distribution authorities from the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company Plc (IKEDC) had, on Monday, July 2, conducted mass disconnection exercise in the neighborhood. Many of them alleged that the technical staff of IKEDC, who carried out the exercise did not properly secure the wires after the disconnections.

Read also: Eko Disco explains outage in Victoria Island

Grandson of AbdulQuadri, Hafeez Quadri, who was at home when the tragedy happened recalled: “When I heard people shouting that my granddad had been electrocuted, I rushed and saw him on the ground. I was held back to prevent me from going to touch him. One of the neighbours struck the electric wire with a praying mat, to push it away from the monkey post. It was then we rushed him to the hospital but it was already too late.”

Also another family member, Alhaji M. B AbdulQuadri, who is the victim’s elder brother, said he was shocked when he got wind of the incident. “I was at Ejigbo when I got a call that my younger brother was electrocuted. I hurried down to Bajulaiye and saw his corpse. We reported the incident to the Alade Police Station, and then got his death certificate. After which we proceeded to bury him according to Islamic rites.”

For over one week after the incident, residents are still in shock and distruaght. “We feel so sad that such a terrible thing happened. Baba was a jolly good old man. He was like a father to me. No one can say anything bad about him in this street. He was a straight-forward person that loved to treat people equal. It is really tragic the way he died, but only God knows best,” said a male neighbour, who pleaded anonymity.

Another community leader, and Secretary of the Bajulaiye Community Development Association (CDA), Comrade Toyin Okanlawon, said he was appalled by the incident. He contended that the tragedy could have been prevented if the staff of IKEDC had taken adequate precaution. “I have always forewarned IKEDC workers about the nonchalant way they leave electric wires dangling indiscriminately after their disconnection exercise.”

Reacting to the incident and allegations of nonchalance, the Public Relations Officer of the Ikeja Electric Plc, Felix Ofulue, told Sunday Sun that the head office of the organization was yet to be informed about the incident as at the time of filing this report. His words: “We are not aware of such an occurrence. Nobody has raised any issue like that to us. We take issues of safety very seriously. Our team is very proactive and reactive when they need to be. They have their ears to the ground. So, it is not possible that something like that would happen and we would not know about it.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ELECTROCUTED

72-yr-old man electrocuted on way home from mosque

— 15th July 2018

Residents blame IKEDC technical staff for man having been electrocuted Henry Okonkwo Residents of Humani Street, Bajulaiye in Shomolu area of Lagos State were thrown into mourning when news spread that one of their neighbours, 72-year-old AbdulRasheed AbdulQuadri had been electrocuted. The sad incident occurred at about 3:00p.m the septuagenarian was going back home from…

  • Fayemi, Eleka

    Live update: Ekiti Guber Elections 2018

    — 14th July 2018

    Ismail Omipidan Multiple voting in some polling units in Oye Senator Ayo Arise voted at exactly 11.01 am in Ward 1, unit 1 in Oye council In Odo-Ado, Oke-Ila, all in the state capital, thugs of one of the political parties are preventing perceived sympathisers of the other party from accessing voting centres , let…

  • Ekiti elections

    Ekiti guber: EU wants continued consolidation of democracy in Nigeria – Karlsen

    — 14th July 2018

      Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr. Ketil Karlsen, who is leading a group of international observers in monitoring the governorship election in Ekiti State, has described the exercise as a stepping stone on the road to the general elections in 2019. In…

  • FAYEMI

    Ekiti guber: Fayemi says every vote must count

    — 14th July 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Isan-Ekiti The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing gubernatorial pol, in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said every vote must count in view of the reports he received that card readers did not work in some polling units, arrests and skirmishes in some places. Speaking with journalists…

  • BAYELSA

    Poll update: Accept defeat maturely if you lose, Olukere urges parties

    — 14th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado–Ekiti The Olukere of Ikere, Oba Ganiu Obasoyin, has urged any party who loses in the on going governorship poll in Ekiti to accept defeat if they lose in the spirit of peace and stability. He also said that incidents of voting buying, violence and  have not been witnessed in his area which…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share