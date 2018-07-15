Sunday Sun learnt from the residents that Pa Abdul-Quadri known in his neighbourhood as Baba White was killed when he tried to step over the open gutter in front of his house. He was said to have touched the iron bar of a mini-goal post (popularly known as monkey post) that was close to an electric pole. No one noticed that an electric cable previously disconnect by technicians of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) was lying on the monkey post. As the septuagenarian touched the monkey post, he was electrocuted.

One of the neighbours, who witnessed what happened but does not want to be mentioned, told Sunday Sun: “When he fell we rushed to see what was wrong with him. That was when we noticed the electric cable coiled around the monkeypost. At that point we realized that Baba had been electrocuted. And it was dangerous for anyone to go and touch him.”