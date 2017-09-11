The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2017 - $700m raised to address humanitarian crisis in Lake Chad region
11th September 2017 - Hurricane Irma knocks out power supply in almost half of Florida
11th September 2017 - Okowa, Wike, Udom discuss BRACED commissioned in Asaba
11th September 2017 - FG concessions Abuja, Lagos airports
11th September 2017 - I considered going on exile – Buhari
11th September 2017 - Patients pleads for end to doctor’s strike
11th September 2017 - First Lady donates relief materials to Benue flood victims
11th September 2017 - Floods: Air Force treats over 600 IDP’s in Benue
11th September 2017 - Biafra: South East govs sad over Umuahia shooting
11th September 2017 - 1 dead, scores injured as Ondo community clash over chieftaincy title
Home / World News / $700m raised to address humanitarian crisis in Lake Chad region

$700m raised to address humanitarian crisis in Lake Chad region

— 11th September 2017

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama on Monday said that about 700 million dollars had been realised from the pledges made by donors to address the humanitarian crisis in Lake Chad basin region.

Onyeama stated this in Abuja while fielding questions from newsmen after a closed door meeting with UN delegation led by Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

The UN had in February organised a 1.5 billion dollars donor conference in Oslo to tackle the complex crisis caused by Boko Haram terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin.

Donors pledged more than 670 million dollars at the conference hosted by Norway in conjunction with Nigeria and Germany to support aid operations in the region.

“At the last count I believe about 700 million dollars has been realised in the pledges made to assist in the humanitarian crisis in the Lake Chad basin country including Nigeria.

“Nigeria is having the large chunk of it. The UN is disbursing a lot of the fund, and a lot of it is going into relief and food materials for the Lake Chad region countries,” Onyeama said.

The minister, who commended the UN for the role it played in organising the conference, however, said that there were challenges in the redemption of the pledges by the donors.

“We appreciate very much, role the UN has been playing in assisting us addressing the serious humanitarian challenges we are facing in the northeast of the country.

“We are very grateful to the UN for assisting us to organise the donor meeting in Oslo and really put it in the centre of the international  stage.

“We appreciate the visit of the delegation led by the UN Under-Secretary-General which is meant to highlight the challenges of the of Lake Chad Basin countries,” he said

He said that  a lot had been achieved on the very impressive pledges made by countries in Oslo

“We appreciate it very much, of course the challenge in the pledge is to have it all redeemed but it is a work in progress and significant amount has been redeemed.

“UN has also embarked on creating awareness through the UN General Assembly and to encourage international support,” he said

Lowcock earlier remarked that he was in Nigeria to have first hand assessment of the humanitarian crisis in the northeast region and report back to the UN General Assembly.

“My visit is to have first hand assessment of the situation here and in particular to understand the progress made in the lives of the people that need humanitarian help.

“More than 11 million people over a year ago were in need of humanitarian help and are now being helped by Nigerian government and the international community.

“Next week when the leadership of the UN will gather we will have the opportunity to take the stock of the progress made and to identify further area where the assistance would be provided,” he said

Lowcock said that he would be in the northeast to meet with affected populations and humanitarian partners to evaluate the response.

The UN Chief said that the visit would avail him opportunity to also engage with government officials in the northeast and to advocate for increased support to affected people and communities.

He said that his visit was also aimed at drawing global attention and to mobilise increased support for affected populations.

He said that focus was particularly on women and children amid growing protection concerns, food insecurity and worsening health conditions exemplified by the recent cholera outbreak across camps.(NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Hurricane Irma knocks out power supply in almost half of Florida

— 11th September 2017

Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages. The hurricane’s maximum sustained winds weakened to 85 mph with additional weakening expected. As of 2 a.m. EDT, the storm was…

  • Okowa, Wike, Udom discuss BRACED commissioned in Asaba

    — 11th September 2017

      From Paul Osuyi, Asaba THREE governors in the South-South region, Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta State), Nyesom Wike (Rivers State) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa-Ibom State) have expressed a passionate desire to revive the docile BRACED commission. BRACED is an acronym of the names of the six states of the South-South geo-political zone including Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom,…

  • FG concessions Abuja, Lagos airports

    — 11th September 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that the Federal Executive Council has concessioned the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja. Also, the VP has encouraged the private sector to report ministries, departments and agencies stalling the ease of doing business, saying naming and shaming was the…

  • I considered going on exile – Buhari

    — 11th September 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed thanks to God for improved rainy season for two consecutive years, resulting in good harvest, confessing that he would have gone on exile if it was the other way round. Speaking when he recieved the National Council of Traditional Rulers led by the Sultan of…

  • Patients pleads for end to doctor’s strike

    — 11th September 2017

    Patients at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) on Monday called on the Federal Government and resident doctors to resolve their misunderstanding and end the strike. The patients made the appeal in separate interviews on Monday with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Gwagwalada. A visit to the hospital by NAN showed that…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share