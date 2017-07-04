The Sun News
Home / National / 700 Boko Haram insurgents surrender in Borno –Buratai

700 Boko Haram insurgents surrender in Borno –Buratai

— 4th July 2017

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said 700 Boko Haram insurgents around the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno have surrendered to troops.

Buratai disclosed this during a photo/arts exhibition, which was part of activities to mark the week-long Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

He  said: “Just a short while ago, I received the good news that about 700 Boko Haram terrorists in the fringes of the Sambisa forest have surrendered.

“The terrorists are surrendering because of the concerted efforts of the Nigerian military. They are in total disarray, hungry and are looking for a way out”

“I will like to congratulate, not only our gallant troops, but, indeed, the Nigerian Navy and Air Force, who are also operating in the North-East.

“I congratulate Nigerians as well because I know what we went through during the

Boko Haram insurgency and, definitely, it will be a great sigh of relief as these terrorists are finally capitulating.”

Providing details shortly after the announcement, Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said 70 of the surrendered terrorists were already being profiled.

He explained that “preliminary investigation showed that among them were key commanders and influential members of the Boko Haram, one of whom matches suspect number 225 on Boko Haram terrorists most wanted list released by the Nigerian Army.

“So far, the surrendered terrorists have been making useful statements and it is expected that many more will surrender,’’ Usman said.

In a remark earlier, Buratai said the army has made “tremendous achievement’’ in the counter insurgency operations in the North-East.

He described the exhibition as true way of capturing the facts on the ground, just like motion pictures capture thousands of words.

“It is an effective way of allowing the populace to relate with the feeling of truth.”

He said documented history act as bridge between the past and present for effective future planning.

“While we continue to fight for the unity of our country, while we continue to fight and defend territorial integrity, while we equally operate to maintain law and order in support of the civil authority, there is one very important aspect of the soldier’s life and this is what we will be showing to you today.

“That is the artistic side of soldiering,’’ he said.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was the special guest on the occasion, commended the army for the successes it had achieved, so far, in the war against insurgency.

Oyo-Ita said since its inception in 1863, the army had gone through a lot of transformation, making it much more professional and efficient with a record of many successes.

She noted that “it was a known fact that when history is not correctly preserved, the coming generations would only have half-baked truth or knowledge.’’

She said the exhibition would enable Nigerians to know more about the army.

