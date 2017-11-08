The Sun News
Latest
8th November 2017 - 70% of pharmaceutical products circulating in Nigeria fake — Global leader
8th November 2017 - 2018 Budget: Era of abandoned projects over – APC
8th November 2017 - BREAKING: Another 11 killed by herdsmen in Plateau
8th November 2017 - Buhari budgets N35bn for housing in 2018
8th November 2017 - FG to verify Nigerians’ tax declarations
8th November 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : How to protect yourself against identity theft this Yuletide
8th November 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : Stakeholders worry over Nigeria’s drop in global Internet ranking
8th November 2017 - Anambra guber : Nov 18 election will not divide us -Okeke
8th November 2017 - Ezeonwuka warns against rigging in Anambra poll
8th November 2017 - 2018 budget: Saraki, Dogara talk tough
Home / National / 70% of pharmaceutical products circulating in Nigeria fake — Global leader

70% of pharmaceutical products circulating in Nigeria fake — Global leader

— 8th November 2017

At least 70 per cent of pharmaceutical products circulating in Nigeria are fake, says Dr. Andrew Nevin, the Financial Services Advisory Leader and Chief Economist, Project Blue PWc Nigeria.

Nevin said this in his keynote address at the opening of the 90th Annual National Conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) in Umuahia, the Abia capital.

According to him, Africa records at least 100,000 deaths, arising from fake drug-related ailments, annually.

He, therefore, underscored the need for the Federal Government, National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and other relevant agencies to intensify the war agianst fake and counterfeit drugs in the country.

“This will go a long way in reducing the harmful effects of the menace on the citizenry and the nation’s economy.”

Nevin expressed delight that Nigeria had achieved “significant progress” in reducing sexually transmitted diseases and infant mortality.

He, however expressed concern that Nigeria’s population had been on a steady rise while its Gross Domestic Product is on the downward trend.

In his speech to declare the week-long event open, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, also tasked NAFDAC to check the perceived abuse in the certification of traditional medicines.

Ikpeazu called on the agency to withdraw “its stamp of authority from all producers herbal medicines that it cannot vouch for their efficacy.

“I am worried at the use of herbal drugs. NAFDAaC has not helped matters also.

“It is amazing to see different concoctions with label from NAFDAC and to an average Nigerian, once you see NAFDAC number on a product, it means a seal of authority.”

He appealed to the Federal Government to regulate the importation of drugs as a means of encouraging indigenous pharmaceutical firms.

He also urged drug manufacturers in the country to take steps to make their products affordable to the ordinary Nigerian.

In an address of welcome, the National President of PSN, Mr Ahmed Yakasai, said that the association had embarked on an advocacy for the local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals.

Yakasai, however, underscored the need for governments at all levels to create the enabling environment for the pharmaceutical sector in Nigeria to thrive, stressing that “PSN believes in Nigeria-made medicines.”

He mentioned the donation of drugs worth over N50 million to Internally Displaced Persons in the North-East, among others, as some of the key achievements of the association under his watch.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that major highlights of the conference are the conferment of awards to some eminent Nigerians, including Ikpeazu, the unveiling of new products and products exhibition. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

70% of pharmaceutical products circulating in Nigeria fake — Global leader

— 8th November 2017

At least 70 per cent of pharmaceutical products circulating in Nigeria are fake, says Dr. Andrew Nevin, the Financial Services Advisory Leader and Chief Economist, Project Blue PWc Nigeria. Nevin said this in his keynote address at the opening of the 90th Annual National Conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) in Umuahia, the…

  • 2018 Budget: Era of abandoned projects over – APC

    — 8th November 2017

    The All Progressives Congress (APC), South-East, says the era of abandoned projects and dashed hope of development is over. The APC South-East Publicity Secretary, Chief Hycienth Ngwu, stated this in his reaction to the 2018 Budget Presentation by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja. Buhari presented the N8.612 trillion 2018 Appropriation Bill to the…

  • BREAKING: Another 11 killed by herdsmen in Plateau

    — 8th November 2017

    Gunmen kill 11 persons in Plateau From Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than 11 persons were ambushed and gruesomely killed by assailants suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at Diyan junction in Rim District of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the killings which occurred in the late hours of Tuesday,…

  • Buhari budgets N35bn for housing in 2018

    — 8th November 2017

    The Federal Government has set aside N35.4 billion to address the housing needs of its workforce under the National Housing Programme in 2018. President Muhammadu Buhari made this known when he presented the 2018 budget proposal at the joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday. He also announced a budgetary allocation of…

  • FG to verify Nigerians’ tax declarations

    — 8th November 2017

    …As VAIDS begins video campaign From Uche Usim, Abuja The Federal Government yesterday said it will thoroughly verify all tax declarations made by Nigerians to ensure appropriate remittances are offered, stressing that offshore tax shelters should not be substituted for tax evasion. The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun who disclosed this in Abuja advised…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share