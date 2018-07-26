Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed that over 70 per cent of Nigerians lacked sanitation facilities, while about 40 per cent grappled with water challenges.

The Federal Government spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Dr. Ibrahim Musa, on Thursday.

The minister stated this at a workshop tagged ‘National coordination workshop on tracking the achievements of SDG6 in the water sector,’ and put together to solve the challenges affecting the sector, in Abuja.

Adamu also commissioned members of the National Coordination Implementation Core Team (NCICT) to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) number 6 which is aimed at making clean water available.

He, however, maintained that the workshop would help factioned out modalities to achieve some key objectives which include “to develop co-ordination mechanism for all SDGs intended projects, agree and develop strategies action plans that will fast track the implementation of SDGs related projects in the water sector, assess the funding strategies towards the achievement of SDGs and collate data/information that would be useful for effective monitoring of progress in the sector, amongst others.”

Earlier, Director Water Resources Planning and Technical Support Services, Engr. Gerald Osuagwu, noted that the main objective of constituting the NCICT was to ensure the collection and processing of “real time data on all water and sanitation facilities on regular basis and by so doing, a reliable data base on the progress of SDGs in water and sanitation projects will be achieved.”