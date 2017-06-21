The Sun News
Latest
21st June 2017 - 7 Ways to build a strong LinkedIn profile
21st June 2017 - 5 Survival tips for raising a large family
21st June 2017 - 4 Signs a business venture is going nowhere
21st June 2017 - Saudi king upends royal succession, names son as first heir
21st June 2017 - Russian diplomat to head UN anti-terror office
21st June 2017 - Fayose vows to defeat APC again in 2018  
21st June 2017 - Nigeria rated low in reading
21st June 2017 - Court remands 5 abductors of Nigeria/Turkish school pupils in prison
21st June 2017 - Council workers’ protest grounds Delta over 15 months salary debt
21st June 2017 - Mbaise USA medical mission: 12, 000 patients get free treatments
Home / National / 7 Ways to build a strong LinkedIn profile

7 Ways to build a strong LinkedIn profile

— 21st June 2017

Due to the fact that a large number of recruiters are now on LinkedIn, it is important to understand how to properly utilize the site’s resources to help put your best foot forward to these recruiters. Jumia shares 7 ways to build a strong LinkedIn profile.

Your Picture

This goes without saying. To build a strong LinkedIn profile, you need a smart and professional looking picture of yourself. You need a profile picture that presents you in the best professional light and that will allow people easily recognize you. A good picture helps to instill a sense of trust or engagement, especially in the minds of headhunters who browse LinkedIn profiles looking for suitable candidates.

Your Headline

You need a good headline to build a strong LinkedIn. Maximize the characters of headline and use them to describe briefly and clearly what you do and who you serve. Try not to just name your job title. For example, rather than just writing ‘Business Development Manager at DIY Corp’, you can write, ‘Business Development Manager at DIY Corp: Essentially identifying and exploiting new business opportunities to bring in revenue’.

Your Summary

The LinkedIn algorithm searches for keywords here, so filling this section with information you know your target audience will be looking for can help strengthen your profile. In your summary, be sure to put in keywords or terms that match those that job seekers and business owners in the industry you aim to work in are looking for. This helps to increase your visibility. Also, try to quantify your achievements with percentages and numbers that are safe for external use. For example, ‘I was able to increase business by 80% or by over 5 times what it was before my arrival’ etc. You can also add some media, like video, pictures, scans or screenshots that gives credence to your claims about who you say you are and what you say you can do.

Your Experience

Aside the experience from your resume, try to share some relevant media to add credence to your claims (like videos, images, presentations or even articles and article links that you have written or that quote you). Adding some media to your profile, even if it’s one or two, makes your profile more attractive and encourages potential viewers of your profile to stay a little while longer on your page, which can ultimately be good for you.

Your Endorsements

Try to get endorsement from your connections for the skills you claim you have. However, be sure not to overdo it with this one. Delete endorsements for skills you don’t have and avoid putting up skills you don’t have in the first place. Reorder your endorsements so the most relevant comes before the least relevant. Try to build up your endorsement numbers for your most important skills by endorsing the skills of others (who will often endorse yours back) and by sending messages to friends, family and other connections to help endorse your skills.

Your Contact Information

Be sure your contact information is up-to-date to make it easier for you to be reached. If you don’t want to use your private numbers, be sure to at least use an active email address that you can be reached through.

Your Updates

Be sure to regularly update your LinkedIn profile with industry news, accomplishments, job changes etc. This can help to increase your visibility and give your network an opportunity to engage with you.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Chizoba Ikenwa

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

7 Ways to build a strong LinkedIn profile

— 21st June 2017

Due to the fact that a large number of recruiters are now on LinkedIn, it is important to understand how to properly utilize the site’s resources to help put your best foot forward to these recruiters. Jumia shares 7 ways to build a strong LinkedIn profile. Your Picture This goes without saying. To build a…

Share

  • 4 Signs a business venture is going nowhere

    — 21st June 2017

    In today’s business environment, there are many business ventures to invest in. For this reason, it is important to be particular about the one you choose invest in to avoid devastating losses. Jumia shares 4 signs a business venture is going nowhere. Lack of Focus This is especially the case with start-ups. If a business…

    Share

  • Saudi king upends royal succession, names son as first heir

    — 21st June 2017

    Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Wednesday appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, placing him first-in-line to the throne and removing the country’s counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the line of succession. The monarch stripped Prince Mohammed bin Nayef from his title as crown prince and from his…

    Share

  • Russian diplomat to head UN anti-terror office

    — 21st June 2017

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to appoint a Moscow envoy in Vienna to head a newly created UN Office of Counter-terrorism, officials and diplomats said on Wednesday. Russia’s Ambassador to International Organisations in Vienna, Vladimir Voronkov, told Reuters he met with Guterres on Tuesday and an announcement on the appointment is expected this week, officials…

    Share

  • Fayose vows to defeat APC again in 2018  

    — 21st June 2017

    Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will again be roundly defeated in 2018, even as thousands of his supporters Wednesday celebrated three years of his electoral victory. Governor Fayose while addressing the crowd after declaring open the situation office for the 2018 election charged the people to…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share