The Sun News
Latest
18th June 2017 - 7 signs you are consuming too much sugar
18th June 2017 - Travelogue: My cultural immersion in Burkina Faso
18th June 2017 - China charges ahead as US bogs down in ideological Civil War
18th June 2017 - 818 refugees arrive Banki amid inadequate humanitarian aid
18th June 2017 - Shelve ‘Biafra’, aim for Presidency, Abia APC chairman urges Ndigbo
18th June 2017 - 2018 budget: Fiscal Commission advises FG to stick to Growth Plan
18th June 2017 - Arms smuggling in Nnewi untrue, says Anambra Police Commissioner
18th June 2017 - Vanuatu’s president, Lonsdale dies of heart attack
18th June 2017 - Beyonce welcomes twins
18th June 2017 - NO MERCY
Home / National / 7 signs you are consuming too much sugar

7 signs you are consuming too much sugar

— 18th June 2017

How much sugar is too much for your body? Below are 7 ways your body might be telling you your sugar intake is becoming excessive.

Higher Incidence of Acne on Your Skin

Eating too much sugar tends to wreak havoc on your skin. There is a relationship between a high-sugar diet and severe acne and a high sugar intake tends to result in severe acne issues.

Experiencing Energy Slumps

Especially after eating sugary foods lacking in satiating proteins, fiber and fat, you are likely to develop a pounding headache or feel extremely lethargic. This is because a high sugar diet, rather than a balanced nutritious diet, makes your blood sugar level unstable, with you constantly switching from ‘sugary high’ to ‘lethargic low’. You end up feeling very weak and sluggish throughout the day.

Cavities

Cavities are more often than not, a glaring sign of a sweet tooth. Cavities are painful and more importantly avoidable, and the key to avoiding them is to brush your teeth well after meals and eat foods that will keep your teeth healthy.

High Blood Pressure

One of the factors that contribute to a diagnosis of high blood pressure is a high-sugar diet. A high-sugar diet can push your blood pressure off the normal threshold. Limiting sugar intake is just as important as reducing your sodium consumption when it comes to a healthy blood pressure.

Exercising is Getting Extremely Hard for You

Whether fat, chubby or even thin, if exercise seems to be getting harder and harder for you to do, a high-sugar diet might be to blame. If you  have a high blood sugar level and engage in activities that involve intense effort or physical extension, you’ll likely end up feeling very fatigued and quite miserable. You also tend to get exhausted very easily and quickly while exercising.

Weight Gain

Weight gain can be caused by a number of different factors and one of those factors is a high sugar diet. This is because a high sugar diet does not make you feel full (which makes you eat more) and does not compensate for total energy, that is, they do not displace other foods, so they add to your total calorie intake. A high sugar diet also tends to make exercise or physical activity hard, so it’s unlikely you’ll be able to burn off the excess calories through that route.

Nothing Tastes As Sweet As It Used To

Eating too much sugar basically bombards your taste buds and eventually this excessive sugar intake causes your taste bud sugar tolerance to build up and increase, as a result you need more and more sugar to satisfy your sweet craving. This is bad and you should at this point cut back (regardless of how tough it might be at first), so that you can lower your tolerance and once again be content and satisfied with minimal sugar.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

Tagged with:

About author

Philip Nwosu

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

7 signs you are consuming too much sugar

— 18th June 2017

How much sugar is too much for your body? Below are 7 ways your body might be telling you your sugar intake is becoming excessive. Higher Incidence of Acne on Your Skin Eating too much sugar tends to wreak havoc on your skin. There is a relationship between a high-sugar diet and severe acne and…

Share

  • China charges ahead as US bogs down in ideological Civil War

    — 18th June 2017

    While the United States engages in an ideological civil war about the role of the government in the economy, China has continued to advance its economy under a stable regime, albeit authoritarian. Many analysts have noted that China has an opportunity to become a world leader on several fronts—economy, international relations, environment—while America’s legislative juggernaut…

    Share

  • 818 refugees arrive Banki amid inadequate humanitarian aid

    — 18th June 2017

    About 818 Nigerian refugees on Saturday arrived in Banki, Borno State, amid inadequate humanitarian intervention. This was made known in a statement on Sunday by Mr Hanson Tamfu, External Relations Officer, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Abuja. The UNHCR official disclosed that the 818 refugees include 151 male adult, 146 female adult…

    Share

  • Shelve ‘Biafra’, aim for Presidency, Abia APC chairman urges Ndigbo

    — 18th June 2017

    Chief Donatus Nwankpa, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia, has advised pro-Biafra agitators to shelve their secession plan and negotiate to produce an Igbo president in the country. Nwankpa gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Sunday. The APC chieftain stated that the agitation…

    Share

  • 2018 budget: Fiscal Commission advises FG to stick to Growth Plan

    — 18th June 2017

    The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has advised the Federal Government to stick to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) in processing the 2018 Appropriation Bill to boost the nation’s economy. FRC Acting Chairman, Mr Victor Muruako, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. He said…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share