The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - 7 killed, houses razed as Christian, Muslim youths clash in Kaduna
27th February 2018 - IBB destroyed Labour movement –Jega
27th February 2018 - 2019: We stand by our elections timetable, INEC tells National Assembly
27th February 2018 - Civil war veteran, Achuzia, is dead
26th February 2018 - Ex-Army chief Minimah refunds N1.7 billion – Nation
26th February 2018 - CNN’s Isha Sesay blasts Dapchi abductions as “national disgrace”
26th February 2018 - Part of diverted funds used to build hotel, ex-NIMASA boss admits
26th February 2018 - Group seeks implantation of Gender Equality Bill, Affirmative Action, others
26th February 2018 - Tiv youths call on APC to drop Buhari as 2019 candidate
26th February 2018 - CD moves against ‘non-performing’ Anambra lawmakers
Home / Cover / National / 7 killed, houses razed as Christian, Muslim youths clash in Kaduna

7 killed, houses razed as Christian, Muslim youths clash in Kaduna

— 27th February 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

No fewer than seven persons were feared killed while several others were injured as a result of violent clashes that erupted between Christian and Muslim youths at Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, yesterday. Several houses were also reportedly razed in the community located along the Kaduna-Kafanchan expressway, about 31 kilometres from Kaduna, the state capital, before the situation was brought under control by security operatives.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Aliyu Mukhtar, who confirmed that there was tension in the area, however, declined to give any specific number of casualties.

He said the situation had been brought under control and police were taking inventory of the damage that might have occurred during the clashes, adding that the assistant commissioner of police (operations) had since moved to the area.

Though there were conflicting reports on the immediate cause of the mayhem, the summary of all the reports was that the issue of dating between Hausa Muslims and Christian girls, which had been lingering over time, got out of hand yesterday.

One version of the story claimed that a Christian girl was abducted and converted to Islam and taken to the residence of a Muslim leader, from where the crisis got heated up. But another version claimed that Christian youths were moving around to beat up their girls suspected to be going out with Hausa Muslims in the area.

A source, which did not want to be named, disclosed that, recently, a Christian girl was beaten up by Christian boys and her mother reported the matter to the police, but the police were chased away by youths when they attempted to make arrests.

The development forced many residents, especially women and children, out of their homes due to fear of the unknown, while motorists plying the road were also stranded for hours.

Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, has directed the prosecution of all persons responsible for the mayhem. He charged security agencies to investigate the incident, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators. 

A statement by the senior special assistant on media and publicity to the governor, Samuel Aruwan, said el-Rufai condemned the violence and regreted the wanton destruction of lives.

“The government has directed the State Emergency Management Agency to take inventory of damage and provide relief materials, with immediate effect. Security forces have been deployed to contain the situation, protect life and property and to prevent any further breakdown of law and order,” he said.

El-Rufai equally urged all citizens and communities to reject violence and division, and uphold their neighbours in peace and harmony, in the interest of economic and social development of the area and the state at large.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

7 killed, houses razed as Christian, Muslim youths clash in Kaduna

— 27th February 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna No fewer than seven persons were feared killed while several others were injured as a result of violent clashes that erupted between Christian and Muslim youths at Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, yesterday. Several houses were also reportedly razed in the community located along the Kaduna-Kafanchan expressway, about 31…

  • IBB destroyed Labour movement –Jega

    — 27th February 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has blamed former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida for deploying divide and rule tactics as well as eventual ban to destabilise the labour movement  in Nigeria. Prof. Jega equally blamed long years of military rule for weakening the nation’s labour…

  • 2019: We stand by our elections timetable, INEC tells National Assembly

    — 27th February 2018

    •Commission acting within existing laws –Senate Romanus Ugwu; Fred Itua, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will not be in any hurry to alter its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections, despite the re-ordering done by the National Assembly. INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who said…

  • Civil war veteran, Achuzia, is dead

    — 27th February 2018

    • How my father died –Son • South East, South South leaders, others mourn   Chukwudi Nweje; Paul Osuyi, Asaba; huks Onuoha, Umuahia A civil war veteran and Biafran hero, Colonel Joseph ‘Hannibal’ Achuzia, is dead.  He died at 89, yesterday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, Delta State, during a brief illness, according…

  • Ex-Army chief Minimah refunds N1.7 billion – Nation

    — 26th February 2018

    The Nation Former Chief of Army Staff Gen. Kenneth Minimah (rtd) has refunded about N1.7billion to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), The Nation learnt at the weekend. There were indications that another former Chief of Army Staff and some ex-military officers might be arraigned in court for alleged corrupt practices relating to “phoney” arms contracts….

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share