7 IPOB members feared killed in army clash

A clash between soldiers on the Python Dance siege and members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) at the Isiala Ngwa junction of Abia State has allegedly resulted in the death of seven IPOB members.

Unconfirmed source said that seven IPOB members who were on their way to Umuahia in solidarity with their leader, Nnamdi Kanu over the alleged invasion of his residence by the military have been shot dead.

It was also learnt that soldiers are using their armoured vehicles to comb the bushes around Isiala Ngwa junction for IPOB members who escaped.

Meanwhile, a trailer belonging to Dangote Group was allegedly set on fire and is burning at the filing this report. It is not known which of the groups set it on fire.

However, soldiers are said to be laying siege to the Afaraukwu residence of the IPOB leader. Vehicles going towards that area are turned back.