Home / Cover / 7 IPOB members feared killed in army clash

7 IPOB members feared killed in army clash

— 12th September 2017

A clash between soldiers on the Python Dance siege and members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) at the Isiala Ngwa junction of Abia State has allegedly resulted in the death of seven IPOB members.
Unconfirmed source said that seven IPOB members who were on their way to Umuahia in solidarity with their leader, Nnamdi Kanu over the alleged invasion of his residence by the military have been shot dead.

It was also learnt that soldiers are using their armoured vehicles to comb the bushes around Isiala Ngwa junction for IPOB members who escaped.

Meanwhile, a trailer belonging to Dangote Group was allegedly set on fire and is burning at the filing this report. It is not known which of the groups set it on fire.

However, soldiers are said to be laying siege to the Afaraukwu residence of the IPOB leader. Vehicles going towards that area are turned back.

Ikenna Emewu

  1. Hinds Peter 12th September 2017 at 5:20 pm
    The Bible Mark 3:27 says that in order to spoil a tower you must bind the strong man first.Peter Carlos Hinds.Commander.Barbados.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 12th September 2017 at 5:22 pm
    ipob group with kanu are paying the price of their past failures to follow the path of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. The final battle of the 50 years Biafra Nigeria – War is BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. It is Operation Burn Down the enemy in Biafraland. Biafran David’s Stone is Biafran Fire to Burn Down the enemy’s barracks, thugs in the name of military, police, dss etc., Burn Down the enemy’s vehicles etc. It is God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states war in which every Igbo man or woman have a duty or vacate Biafraland now, it is not ipob group affairs. God Is With Us!!!

  3. Hinds Peter 12th September 2017 at 5:25 pm
    That African nations should be grateful that they have food.Black Africans are animals.That there only requirement is food.Peter Carlos Hinds.Commander.Barbados.

  4. Hinds Peter 12th September 2017 at 5:30 pm
    Fire was a weapon in ancient times.And fire continues to be a weapon in the modern era.As though if the white man’s guns are the only comfort that blacks will ever have.Peter Carlos Hinds.Commander.Barbados.

