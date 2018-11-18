Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Five persons were feared dead yesterday in a ghastly motor accident involving a Toyota Forerunner Jeep and Toyota Camry Spider at the Akpoha axis of the Afikpo/Abakaliki federal road, Ebonyi State. READ ALSO: 4 killed in Rivers cult war The accident occurred barely 24 hours after two commuters reportedly died in a head-on collision involving a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and another vehicle on the Onueke axis of the same highway.

It was not clear what led to the accidents as at the time of filing this report. Efforts to get the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Okoro, proved abortive as he neither picked nor returned several calls to his mobile phone. In another development, a pregnant woman whose identity could not be immediately ascertained was found naked in the pool of her blood on a farmland behind Girls’ High School, Azuiyiokwu in Abakaliki.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Loveth Odah, said that the young woman was stabbed in the neck by her assailant, who dumped her on the farmland thinking she was dead. “On the 15th day of November, 2018, patrol team led by DSP Grace Richard the Divisional Crime Officer in charge of A Division moved into a farmland behind the Girls’ High School, Azuiyiokwu in response to a distress call that a pregnant woman was sighted lying on a farmland with a deep cut on her neck.