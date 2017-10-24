7 die in auto crash in Osun
— 24th October 2017
From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo
Seven persons lost their lives in a ghastly auto crash in Osun State in the early hours of Tuesday when an 18- passenger bus laden with yam tubers and heavy bags of yam flour was involved in an accident in Ifon-Osun area of the state. Among the dead were the driver, the conductor and five passengers. Several other passengers on board also sustained injures. Daily Sun gathered that the victims were returning from Ilesa-Baruba, a town near Saki in the Oyo/Kwara States boundary where they had gone to buy goods. Eyewitnesses told Daily Sun that the truck conveying them broke down which resulted in the accident as heavy bags of yam flour and the tubers landed on some of the victims, resulting in their death and injuries. The driver of the truck and the conductor died instantly, while the five others died on their way to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Hospital, Jaleyemi, Osogbo. Other casualties that sustained injuries are still receiving treatment in the hospital. Scores of sympathisers were denied access to the hospital in the attempt to identify the victims as the gate of the premises had been locked due to the huge crowd that gathered at the scene and the hospital.
Post Views:
2
Leave a reply