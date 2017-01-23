The Sun News
7 die, 6 injure in Bauchi auto crash

— 23rd January 2017

By Christopher Oji

Seven persons died while six others were injured yesterday morning in an head on collision between two cars at Kula village, along Bauchi-Kano road, Bauchi State.

The accident involved a Honda Civic with registration number AM 44 TRN and a Sharon Bus with number plate, BAU 844 AE.

Eyewitness who spoke on the condition anonymity said the accident occurred when the Honda Civic driver who was coming from Kano on high speed lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle and had an head on collision with the Sharon bus, coming from Bauchi.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Haruna Mohammed said immediately after the accident, police patrol team from Ganjuwa Division led by the Divisional Police Officer went to the scene and rushed the victims to the General Hospital, Kafin Madaki for medical attention.

The PPRO, said seven persons were later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, while six others were still receiving treatment.

He said the bodies of the dead victims have since been releases to their  families for burials.

He advised drivers to be careful while driving to avoid casualties on the roads. 

