The Sun News
Latest
16th March 2018 - 62 parties ready for Rivers LG poll
16th March 2018 - I’ll sign death warrant on kidnap convicts –Wike
16th March 2018 - US varsity rewards brilliant Nigerians with scholarships
16th March 2018 - Land Use Charge: House of Assembly keeps mum as Lagos bows to pressure
16th March 2018 - We can’t get Biafra by fighting, quarrelling –Nwodo
15th March 2018 - Vice President contracts media coverage of daughter’s wedding to private firm
15th March 2018 - Osinbajo chairs Boundary Commission board, as FG inaugurates three boards Tuesday
15th March 2018 - Would a younger President make a positive difference in Nigeria?
15th March 2018 - Governor Bello donates N5 million to family of slain soldier
15th March 2018 - Jonathan’s bribe would’ve landed me in prison – Dalung
Home / Cover / Politics / 62 parties ready for Rivers LG poll

62 parties ready for Rivers LG poll

— 16th March 2018

• IPAC berates APC’s planned boycott

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Sixty two political parties have declared their readiness for the forthcoming Rivers State local government election, scheduled for tomorrow.

This was even as the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the umbrella body of the political parties, said the planned boycott of the poll by the All Progressives Congress (APC) was evidence of APC’s unpopularity in the state.

Some of the political parties preparing for the Saturday’s election are Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Accord Party (AC),  Action Peoples Party (APP), National Action Council ((NAC) and Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD).

Briefing newsmen yesterday, in Port Harcourt,  IPAC Chairman, Pastor Sam Ihunwo, described APC’s decision as unfortunate and ill-considered,  accusing the party of abhorring inter-party cooperation.

“We, at IPAC, place on record that the unfortunate decision of the APC is in consonance with the character of the party in Rivers state,  that abhors inter-party cooperation, democratic procedures and principles in preference for propaganda, falsehood and distortion of facts,” he said.

Ihunwo, who is also chairman of Independent Democrats (ID), said: “The only pain we see is the fact that the APC is afraid that it is a rejected and unpopular political party in Rivers state. 

“Their withdrawal from the election is a propaganda gimmick to hide their unpopularity. It is part of their propaganda from the deep pits of hell reminiscent of the time they falsely announced to the whole world that the National Industrial Court sitting in Yenagoa had restored the annulled election and asked for police security to take them to the local governments in Rivers state.

“We inform the whole world that all the other political parties in Rivers state are happy with the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC ) for putting the machinery in place to conduct free, fair and genuine local government election on Saturday,” the IPAC chairman said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

62 parties ready for Rivers LG poll

— 16th March 2018

• IPAC berates APC’s planned boycott Tony John, Port Harcourt Sixty two political parties have declared their readiness for the forthcoming Rivers State local government election, scheduled for tomorrow. This was even as the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the umbrella body of the political parties, said the planned boycott of the poll by the All…

  • I’ll sign death warrant on kidnap convicts –Wike

    — 16th March 2018

    • Assents to Neighbourhood Watch, anti-kidnapping, anti-cultism laws  Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nysom Wike, has declared he would not look back to sign death warrant of any person convicted of kidnapping and affirmed by the Supreme Court.  Wike stated this yesterday, when he assented to  the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Law No. 8…

  • US varsity rewards brilliant Nigerians with scholarships

    — 16th March 2018

    Zika Bobby University of Dayton in Ohio, United States (US), has announced a global partnership which will enable Nigerian students to qualify for undergraduate admission with West African Examinations Council result and be exempted from sitting the US equivalent of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination. The university delegation, who visited Nigeria, said having…

  • Land Use Charge: House of Assembly keeps mum as Lagos bows to pressure

    — 16th March 2018

    • NBA rejects 50% reduction  • A welcome development –NIOB Moshood Adebayo Lagos State House of Assembly kept quiet over Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s decision to slash the Land Use Charge (LUC) tariffs, yesterday. The state government bowed to pressure after public outcry over the 400 percent charges, as contained in the  Land Use Charge Law…

  • We can’t get Biafra by fighting, quarrelling –Nwodo

    — 16th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu  President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has called on those agitating for restoration of Biafra as a sovereign nation to refrain from name calling, fighting, quarrelling or insulting others, which  he said cannot lead to actualisation of Biafra. Nwodo said the restoration of Biafra can only come through…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share