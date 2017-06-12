The Sun News
Latest
12th June 2017 - 62 bodies recovered from Myanmar crashed military plane
12th June 2017 - Zintan military council rejects freeing Saif Gaddafi
12th June 2017 - Troops rescue 9 minors in Borno
12th June 2017 - Six days to expiration of 2017 budget assent: Presidency denies waiting for Buhari
12th June 2017 - How landlords offer free rooms for sex
12th June 2017 - FOR THE RECORDS: Why we annulled June 12 elections, by IBB
12th June 2017 - Kenyan police foil terror attack planned by Somali militants
12th June 2017 - I won’t abandon any project before my tenure expires, says Tambuwal
12th June 2017 - Aero offers flight tickets to corps members in Sokoto
12th June 2017 - Stakeholders back Bayelsa Compulsory Education Bill
62 bodies recovered from Myanmar crashed military plane

62 bodies recovered from Myanmar crashed military plane

12th June 2017

Officials say 62 of the bodies of passengers who were aboard a Myanmar military transport plane that crashed into the Andaman Sea on June 7 have been recovered.

The Chinese-made Shaanxi Y-8 aircraft was carrying 122 people, mostly soldiers and their families, from the southern coast to the commercial capital of Yangon, when it went down on Wednesday.

According to a post on Facebook by Myanmar Commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing on Monday said a total of 62 bodies have been pulled from the water so far.

In a post at the weekend, the army chief said there had been a “very big cloud’’ at the time of the crash.

No official cause has been announced.

Several countries, including China, have offered to assist Myanmar, but state media said on Sunday they had been rejected.

The country has a notoriously poor aviation safety record.

The last crash involving a military aircraft was in February 2016.

Five people were killed when a plane went down outside Naypyitaw, the political capital.

In 2012, a commercial Air Bagan flight crashed and caught fire while landing at Heho airport, in southern Shan state, on Christmas Day and two people died. (NAN)

