600 policemen to secure Kaduna highway

600 policemen to secure Kaduna highway

14th June 2017

The Nigerian Police, on Tuesday, deployed a 600-man special squad to Abuja-Kaduna highway to check crimes, especially kidnapping and robbery.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Habila Joshak, inaugurated members of the special squad in Rijana village, Kachia Local Government of Kaduna State.

Joshak said 500 mobile police were deployed, while 100 were from the intelligence unit of the force.

The DIG said the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, ordered the deployment of the special squad to ensure maximum security along Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

He added that the 600 special squad were drawn from tactical, counter terrorism and intelligence units of the force.

He explained that the operation was to make sure that every road user was protected and safe.

He noted that “it is the responsibility of the Nigerian Police to protect lives and property of every citizen and we are committed to doing that.”

The DIG urged the personal to be professional in discharging their constitutional responsibilities, stressing that “you are here to protect lives and to give maximum security on Abuja-Kaduna expressway and everywhere around it.

“We will collaborate with other security operatives to see that the menace of kidnapping is addressed.

“I urge you to make sure you apprehend all the criminals terrorising innocent citizens on this highway and bring them to book.”

Joshak also appealed to the communities to give police maximum support in fighting crime and criminality in Kaduna State and the country at large.

The Nigerian Police launched operation maximum safety in Katari, in Kachia Local Government in August 2016 to address the menace of kidnaping on Abuja-Kaduna expressway where it deployed 600 personnel (NAN)

