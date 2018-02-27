600 Nigerians in Chinese prisons –Envoy

The Consul-General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Guangzhou, China, Mr Wale Oloko has said about 600 Nigerians are in various Prisons in Guangdong Province for different offences.

Oloko gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos. According to him, there are currently about 600 Nigerians arrested for overstaying their visas and other criminal offences. He said that some of them were arrested for overstaying their visas, engaging in drug trafficking and other criminal offences.

“There is no doubt that there are currently a number of Nigerians in various Chinese prisons, at least those under our consular jurisdiction in Guangzhou. He said that some of the Nigerian nationals currently in Chinese prisons were being prepared for deportation.

The consul-general, therefore, enjoined Nigerians desirous of visiting any part of China to always obey the Chinese immigration and general laws when in the provinces.

“Any Nigerian wanting to visit any part of China must first know something about the country’s immigration requirements, and should be ready to obey the laws when they arrive. “It is not advisable for any Nigerian to overstay his or her visa in any part of the world or engage in any form of criminal act,’’ he said.