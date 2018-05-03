The Sun News
60 suspected robbers, kidnappers meet Waterloo in Ogun

— 3rd May 2018

The Ogun State Police Command has rounded up 60 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists in its recent major operations. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Illiyasu, said the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS), Special Anti-Kidnaping Squad (SAKS) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID), are waging joint war against criminals:

“We raided all the hideouts of the criminals. Some were arrested with charms, arms and ammunition. Over 20 suspects were charged to court while other suspects were still being investigated.
Five suspects identified as Toyin, Kehinde, Latifat, Olanrewaju and Iyanu were arrested in various parts of the state for hawking and selling naira notes at Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu and Abeokuta. It was during a sting operation jointly carried out by SARS operatives and officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“The operation is in line with the provision of Section 2(1) of the CBN Act 2007 which made hawking, selling and abuse of naira punishable offence. Various denominations of naira totaling N1,500,000 were recovered from the suspects who were publicly exhibiting their illicit trades. Deputy Commissioner of Police, state CID, Mr. Aminu Alhassan, has commenced full scale investigation on it.

“Police in Sango Division arrested Okwuddi for matcheting his elder brother and his wife to death while eating. The suspect confessed that he realised his elder brother refused to settle him after serving him for three years. The corpses were taken to the General Hospital, Otta, for post mortem examination.

“The SARS operatives arrested 29 suspects involved in a bloody clash between the OPC and AYE cult group and recovered a pump action and locally made pistol. There has been a 24-hour surveillance patrol of the town and its environ in Ijebu-Ode.

“In another development, the SARS operatives arrested a notorious 19-year-old Daniel who has been on wanted list of the command. He was involved in a cult clashes in places like Agbara and Lusada. He is suspected member of the Eiye confraternity.

“One Hakeem broke into the compound of St, John’s Anglican Cchool, Agolo, with cutlass and hacked two pupils to death after which he ran away. The area commander Ogbere and DPO Abigi Division mobilized policemen and local hunters for the manhunt of the suspect. He was arrested in a bush and a cutlass recovered from him. He is presently in Homicide Section, CID Abeokuta.

“SARS operatives encountered a suspect who kidnapped, a pastor’s wife on the Abeokuta Ibadan road. The woman who boarded a taxi going to Eleweran was forcefully taken to a killer area of Odeda where she was taken to a bush and held hostage. The kidnapper demanded a ransom of N2million be paid before her release.

“SARS operatives engaged him in gun battle which lasted 45 minutes. Two members of the syndicate were shot and arrested but they gave up the ghost on their way to hospital. The victim was rescued unhurt. They recovered two locally made single barrel guns and four live cartridges.

“A notorious kidnapper, Sanni took his victim to a thick forest and tied him for seven days awaiting for his people to pay ransom. SARS operatives dislodged them and arrested the suspect and recovered AK47 rifles loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.”

