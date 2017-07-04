The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2017 - 6 Ways to know it’s time to relocate your home
4th July 2017 - Enemies have risen against the church, says PFN
4th July 2017 - Ghana: At least 14 gold miners missing in collapsed pit
4th July 2017 - Court orders continuation of trial of Nyako during annual vacation
4th July 2017 - Sovereignty suit : Court strikes out Nigeria’s objection
4th July 2017 - All Nigeria Athletics Championships:Yohanna hopes to prove mettle
4th July 2017 - Flood kills Okada rider in Ekiti
4th July 2017 - Fire guts Zambia’s biggest market, govt. suspects arson
4th July 2017 - BREAKING: Ex-Abacha spokesperson, Sani Attah is dead
4th July 2017 - Senate renews war with Presidency
Home / Features / 6 Ways to know it’s time to relocate your home

6 Ways to know it’s time to relocate your home

— 4th July 2017

There are certain telltale signs that will guide you to the knowledge of the fact that it’s time to relocate from your present home. Below are 6 ways to know it’s time to relocate your home.

Too Many Bad Memories

When you find yourself reliving bad, sad or difficult memories almost everyday of your life in your present house, and everything in the house reminds you of something you don’t want to remember or be reminded of, then it’s probably time to make plans to relocate from the house. Your peace of mind should be worth more than anything, and if you cannot have that in your present house then it probably time to leave.

Family Ties

There is nothing like having familial support in your day to day life, especially when your family is hands-on and genuinely cares about you. If your present house deprives you of this familial support, and you end up missing your loved one’s presence and support so much that it becomes almost unbearable, then it’s might be time to relocate your house to one with some proximity to your loved ones.

You Can Afford Better

There’s no better reason to relocate your home than for the fact that you can afford a better house with more room and in a better neighbourhood. It gives a great feeling of progress and achievement.

You Spend More Time in Your Car Than in Your Home

Too many Nigerians are familiar with this because of the country’s traffic situation. Sometimes coming back home from work can be an extremely tiring experience, that is worsened when your home is far away from your place of work. It’ll be much easier for you if you moved to a house closer to your place of work. Therefore, if your house is far away from your place of work, it might be time to relocate your home to a place closer to your workplace to ease some of the stress of commuting from home to work.

Your Finances are Tight

The landlord might have just increased the rent or maybe you recently lost a job, but basically, for one reason or the other, the rent of your home has become too much of a burden on you financially. At this junction, it might be time to consider relocating to a more affordable home that is less stressful for you financially.

Neighbourhood and Environmental Issues

When the neighbourhood of your present home has become practically a nightmare to live in, with one issue occurring after another, it might be time to relocate to another house with a better neighbourhood. The same applies to environmental issues also. There are some housing environments that have over the years become filthy and unhealthy for residential activities; people living in the environment tend to complain of one contagious health issue or another. If this is what applies in the environment of your house, then it might be time to relocate to another.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Chizoba Ikenwa

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Enemies have risen against the church, says PFN

— 4th July 2017

…Appeals to Christians to be steadfast FROM: FRED EZEH, ABUJA Christian leaders, under the umbrella of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), have accused some unnamed persons whom they called “enemies” of plotting to extinguish the church of Christ in Nigeria. The Christian leaders justified their claims by the unprecedented attacks and intimidation, physical, verbal and…

Share

  • Ghana: At least 14 gold miners missing in collapsed pit

    — 4th July 2017

    At least 14 people were missing and feared dead after an illegal gold mine in western Ghana in which they were working collapsed, police said on Tuesday. Five people escaped unhurt from the pit in the old mining town of Prestea, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of the capital, Accra. “There were about 19…

    Share

  • Court orders continuation of trial of Nyako during annual vacation

    — 4th July 2017

    The Federal High Court, Abuja,  has ordered that the trial of former Adamawa governor, Murtala Nyako will continue during its annual long vacation. The Federal High Courts in Nigeria proceed on annual long vacation from July 11 to September 9. The judge, Justice Okon Abang gave the order on Tuesday after counsel in the matter…

    Share

  • Sovereignty suit : Court strikes out Nigeria’s objection

    — 4th July 2017

    From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday, struck out the counter motion by the Federal Government challenging sovereignty suit by the Bilie Human Rights Initiatives on behalf of  the Supreme Council of Elders of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). Presiding Judge, Justice Louis Alagoa,…

    Share

  • All Nigeria Athletics Championships:Yohanna hopes to prove mettle

    — 4th July 2017

    Dinatu Yohanna, the 2nd best Nigerian woman at the 2016 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, says she is ready to prove her mettle in the forthcoming Athletics Federation of Nigeria championships. The championships, an All-Nigeria event, will hold from July 13 to July 15 in Abuja with no fewer than 400 athletes invited locally and…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share