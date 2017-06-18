The Sun News
Latest
18th June 2017 - 6 ways to deal with frustration
18th June 2017 - 5 things your hair stylist will prefer you didn’t know
18th June 2017 - 7 signs you are consuming too much sugar
18th June 2017 - Travelogue: My cultural immersion in Burkina Faso
18th June 2017 - China charges ahead as US bogs down in ideological Civil War
18th June 2017 - 818 refugees arrive Banki amid inadequate humanitarian aid
18th June 2017 - Shelve ‘Biafra’, aim for Presidency, Abia APC chairman urges Ndigbo
18th June 2017 - 2018 budget: Fiscal Commission advises FG to stick to Growth Plan
18th June 2017 - Arms smuggling in Nnewi untrue, says Anambra Police Commissioner
18th June 2017 - Vanuatu’s president, Lonsdale dies of heart attack
Home / Cover / 6 ways to deal with frustration

6 ways to deal with frustration

— 18th June 2017

We are all familiar with the feeling of frustration, whether it is as a result of our falling short of achieving specific goals or because of someone else’s shortcomings or failure to meet up with our demands and expectations. Below are 6 ways to deal with the sometimes crippling feeling of frustration.

Know and Understand Your Triggers

Identify, learn and understand the “thing” within yourself that gets frustrated when certain things happen. You need to ask yourself why you let certain things frustrate you. When you have the answer to this question, it will be easier for you to manage your emotions and successfully deal with frustrating circumstances.

Avoid the Triggers

So far as it depends on you, avoid the triggers of your frustration. If being disturbed when working frustrates you, you can put your phone on silent or switch it off when busy. If you can’t avoid your triggers and have to deal with them, remember to think first and react never. If you discipline yourself to consciously hold yourself back from reacting to your triggers, it will soon become a learned habit and that trigger will eventually cease to be as stimulating as it once was.

Practice Stress-Management Breathing

This is a great way to avoid reacting impulsively to frustrating situations. Relaxed and regulated breathing changes the chemistry of brain and inclines you to be more thoughtful rather than impulsive and reactionary. So, before you act out of frustration, pause, slowly take in a deep breath and let it out slowly until you feel calm. If it is possible for you to walk away from the situation, please do and practice the breathing exercises until you feel calm and less impulsive.

Change Your Perspective on Frustration

The way you frame your situation goes a long way in influencing your reaction to it and emotions about it. It is easier to see frustrations as temporary setbacks or slight inconveniences you can manage, as opposed to seeing them as failures and over reacting about them. Your blood pressure, health and general well-being will thank you for it.

Talk to Someone about It

Having a supportive person or supportive people to open up to about your frustrations can be very therapeutic. It can help you better manage your emotions, unburden yourself and is generally beneficial to the regulation of your mood. Talking to someone you can trust or talking to a counselor or psychologist about your frustrations can help you discover and work out hidden issues behind these frustrations.

Learn To Manage Your Expectations of People

There are a lot of people in the world.  A number of these people can at times be irrational, self-centered, unfair, demanding, inconsistent, lazy, undisciplined etc. which can be frustrating to you. You can’t afford to allow each and every one of them get to you. To avoid unnecessary health problems, you should understand that you can’t control people’s behaviors and instead focus on controlling your own reaction to their behaviors and inefficiencies.

For example, if you have to deal with someone who is always late and lateness frustrates you, rather than trying to make the person early, simply avoid inviting or involving the person in things were promptness is key.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

Tagged with:

About author

Philip Nwosu

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

6 ways to deal with frustration

— 18th June 2017

We are all familiar with the feeling of frustration, whether it is as a result of our falling short of achieving specific goals or because of someone else’s shortcomings or failure to meet up with our demands and expectations. Below are 6 ways to deal with the sometimes crippling feeling of frustration. Know and Understand…

Share

  • 5 things your hair stylist will prefer you didn’t know

    — 18th June 2017

    You might feel like you have hairstylists all figured out, but really you haven’t. The salon and hairstyling life is ‘full of mysteries and fun hacks’, and no matter how close you are to your stylist, there are still a couple of ‘secrets’ they might not let you in on.  Below are 5 things or…

    Share

  • 7 signs you are consuming too much sugar

    — 18th June 2017

    How much sugar is too much for your body? Below are 7 ways your body might be telling you your sugar intake is becoming excessive. Higher Incidence of Acne on Your Skin Eating too much sugar tends to wreak havoc on your skin. There is a relationship between a high-sugar diet and severe acne and…

    Share

  • China charges ahead as US bogs down in ideological Civil War

    — 18th June 2017

    While the United States engages in an ideological civil war about the role of the government in the economy, China has continued to advance its economy under a stable regime, albeit authoritarian. Many analysts have noted that China has an opportunity to become a world leader on several fronts—economy, international relations, environment—while America’s legislative juggernaut…

    Share

  • 818 refugees arrive Banki amid inadequate humanitarian aid

    — 18th June 2017

    About 818 Nigerian refugees on Saturday arrived in Banki, Borno State, amid inadequate humanitarian intervention. This was made known in a statement on Sunday by Mr Hanson Tamfu, External Relations Officer, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Abuja. The UNHCR official disclosed that the 818 refugees include 151 male adult, 146 female adult…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share