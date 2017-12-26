The Sun News
Latest
26th December 2017 - 6 surprising things you may not know about Boxing Day
26th December 2017 - Zamfara Emirate raises N91m to educate, empower indigent citizens
26th December 2017 - Ex-Katsina Speaker, 4,000 others defect to APC
26th December 2017 - FG defends $1b for insurgency war, others
26th December 2017 - NDLEA seeks Edo govt’s support to destroy illicit drugs
26th December 2017 - “Our members’ depots are empty,” petrol marketers appeal to NNPC
26th December 2017 - Buhari congratulates Speaker Dogara on turning 50
26th December 2017 - Ogun moves to reduce maternal, infant mortality rate
26th December 2017 - Monarch kidnapped in Rivers
26th December 2017 - Britain escorts Russian ship amid strained relations
Home / Cover / Features / 6 surprising things you may not know about Boxing Day

6 surprising things you may not know about Boxing Day

— 26th December 2017

Some regard it as the “Second Day of Christmas”, a day of shopping, a day of sporting contests, a day where, no matter where you live in the world, you still get time off for another round of holidays. But what’s in the “Christmas-box” may leave you pleasantly surprised, and give you a new found appreciation for an occasion we often take for granted.

It goes all the way back to Medieval Europe: And even earlier, where the practice was to place Alms Boxes outside churches to collect donations for the poor.

It coincides with Saint Stephen’s Day: You may remember Saint Stephen as the first Christian martyr (stoned to death in 34AD). It is the second day of Christmastide in the Latin Church, and celebrated on December 27 in Eastern Orthodox Christianity.

It is not about boxing. Repeat: It is not about boxing.

It is a thing thanks to the British: It dates from the centuries long custom of the upper classes gifting the lower classes, or masters gifting their servants – giving them the day off after Christmas. In other words: a day of gratitude and charity for those who have served you.

It is a day of outdoor activity: Yes, after all the feasting and revelry of Christmas with family, it makes sense that you go outdoors for some sport and relief. Again, we can thank the British for that: from the 18th century noble’s day off for aristocratic pursuits like hunting, horseracing and shooting; to into 19th century urban worker’s focus on professional football.

It is a secular holiday of the British Commonwealth: In Nigeria, it is a holiday for students and workers.

With that out of the way, now you have more than a good reason to give a little more today than you did yesterday.

___________________

(Toks David)

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

6 surprising things you may not know about Boxing Day

— 26th December 2017

Some regard it as the “Second Day of Christmas”, a day of shopping, a day of sporting contests, a day where, no matter where you live in the world, you still get time off for another round of holidays. But what’s in the “Christmas-box” may leave you pleasantly surprised, and give you a new found…

  • Zamfara Emirate raises N91m to educate, empower indigent citizens

    — 26th December 2017

    From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The Anka Emirate Foundation an Sociocultural association in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State has raised ove N91 million for the education and empowerment of the less privileged in the Emirate. Speaking at the Fund raising ceremony, the Emir of Anka and Chairman Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji…

  • Ex-Katsina Speaker, 4,000 others defect to APC

    — 26th December 2017

    From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina A former Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Ya’u Gwajo-Gwajo, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Gwajo-Gwajo was Speaker for eight years between 2007 and 2015. Speaking at a ceremony at his Mai’Adua Local Government areas, on Monday, Gwajo-Gwajo said he…

  • FG defends $1b for insurgency war, others

    — 26th December 2017

    The Federal Government has described the criticisms trailing the approval of one billion dollars for the fight against insurgency and other violent crimes in the country as unnecessary and unhelpful. Minister of Information, Culture and and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, expressed this position at a news conference, in Lagos. He said the Nigerian Governor’s Forum…

  • NDLEA seeks Edo govt’s support to destroy illicit drugs

    — 26th December 2017

    The Edo State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has called for support from the state government to enable it to destroy more than 130,000 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa. The Commander of agency in the state, Mr Buba Wakawa, made the call while speaking in Benin-City, on Tuesday. He said that the Federal…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share