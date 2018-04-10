The Sun News
10th April 2018 - Winnie Mandela (1936—2018)
Killing

6 persons killed in Ogun cult violence

— 10th April 2018

• 3 persons died – Police

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

At least, six persons, including a policeman, were reportedly killed on Sunday and Monday, in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, when suspected cult members clashed with members of the O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC).

Several persons were equally reported to have been injured in the fracas.

Daily Sun learnt that the clash occurred during a “Thank You Tour” of  Ijebu North local government by the senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu.

It was also gathered that the fight, which claimed the lives of four unidentified cultists and one OPC member, threw Ijebu Igbo into panic.

Meanwhile, the deadly clash spilled over to Monday, when two policemen were shot, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.

A source in the town, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that the clash was as a result of the long-standing animosity between the cult group and OPC.

According to him, OPC members had, three months ago, killed a leader of the cult group, which had pitted the group against the OPC.

The source added that colleagues of the slain cultist spotted the OPC members responsible for the killing at Senator Kashamu’s rally.

The cultists trailed the OPC group in the senator’s tour to Oke Sopen area of Ijebu Igbo, where they engaged the group in a gun battle.

The police in the state confirmed the clash on Sunday, but said only three persons died.

The police public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, informed our correspondent that a suspected cult member, one OPC member and a police inspector died in the skirmish.

He said normalcy has since returned to the town, adding that the area commander of Ijebu Ode had been directed by Commissioner of Police Ahmed Iliyasu to move to Ijebu Igbo and maintain law and order.

