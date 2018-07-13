6 northern govs beg Tambuwal over defection plan

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Six governors were in Sokoto, yesterday, to beg their Sokoto counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to reconsider his decision of leaving for another party.

Daily Sun gathered that the governors were led to the parley by the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Alhaji AbdulAzeez Abubakar Yari.

Others were Abubakar Bello of Niger, Bello Masari of Kastina, Kassim Shetima of Borno, Jubrilla Bindow of Adamawa and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, all of the All Progressive Party (APC).

Although the governors had earlier announced that they were in the state to condole with Tambuwal, over attacks by suspected armed bandits which killed 39 people at Tabanni village, it was gathered that their real intent was to prevail on the governor not to leave the party.

Shortly after the condolence ceremony, where Yari spoke on their behalf, Tambuwal ushered the visiting governors into an inner room where they held a closed-door meeting which lasted for about two hours.

Thereafter, an aide of one of the visiting governors aide, told Daily Sun the real reason for the visit.

“They were in Sokoto to condole with the governor and to discuss politics, especially Tambuwal’s plan to leave the APC for the People’s Democratic Party. They will never disclose this to the media,” the source said.

The governors later emerged from the meeting at about 5:00pm, where they were briefly accosted by newsmen.

Governor Yari, who also spoke on behalf of his colleagues said they met to discuss issues of insecurity and how it can be tackled.

He, however, declined to speak further when some newsmen threw flurry of questions at him; on their mission to Sokoto.