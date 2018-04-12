The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - 6 ministers quit Sri Lanka’s govt.
12th April 2018 - Return our schools, pay compensation, Anambra proprietors beg Obiano
12th April 2018 - U.S. Army trains Nigerian troops on confronting Boko Haram
12th April 2018 - 1,200 policemen promoted in Anambra command
12th April 2018 - Court restrains Lagos, Ogun, DSS, EFCC, Police from obstructing lottery operations
12th April 2018 - Gunmen abduct 3 persons in Ondo
12th April 2018 - Okorocha assures Achuzie’s children of govt’s support
12th April 2018 - Bayelsa students raise the alarm over planned protest on rumoured fee hike
12th April 2018 - FG approves N47b for road repairs
12th April 2018 - British PM summons ministers over possible military action in Syria
Home / World News / 6 ministers quit Sri Lanka’s govt.

6 ministers quit Sri Lanka’s govt.

— 12th April 2018

NAN

Six Sri Lankan ministers tendered their resignations to President Maithripala Sirisena, on Thursday, stating that they were unable to continue work in the nation’s unity government.

The six ministers were from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) which is led by President Sirisena.

The SLFP is a coalition partner in the unity government, along with the ruling United National Party, which is led by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

One of the ministers, Anura Yapa, in charge of Disaster Management, who had already tendered his resignation, said that while the six ministers had resigned, 10 other state and deputy ministers belonging to the SLFP  had vacated their positions.

President Sirisena accepted the resignations of all the 16 SLFP legislators on Wednesday.

The cabinet ministers who resigned were the Sports Minister, Dayasiri Jayasekara; Minister of Social Empowerment and Welfare, S.B. Dissanayake and Disaster Management Minister, Anura Yapa.

Others were Labour Minister, John Seneviratne; Science, Technology and Research Minister, Susil Premajayantha, and Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training, Chandima Weerakkody.

An official from the president’s office said that although the 16 legislators would no longer be in government, they would continue to support President Sirisena.

The MPs will sit in the opposition benches in parliament, when parliament re-reconvenes after the local New Year later this month.

The official said they would work as a separate group in parliament. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COMPENSATION Obiano

Return our schools, pay compensation, Anambra proprietors beg Obiano

— 12th April 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has been called upon to return schools built and owned by individuals in the state but which were forcefully taken over by government after the civil war. Making the request, in Awka, during a press briefing, the Association of African Proprietors of Schools, Anambra State chapter,…

  • U.S Army

    U.S. Army trains Nigerian troops on confronting Boko Haram

    — 12th April 2018

    NAN Some 12 soldiers from the U.S. Army have trained Nigerian troops on a six-week advice-and-assist mission in Jaji, Kaduna State, Pentagon has said. The U.S. Department of Defence said  Nigerian Army’s 26th Infantry Battalion might be the next to deploy to Northeast to confront the  violent extremist organisation, Boko Haram. The department, while documenting…

  • PROMOTED Anambra

    1,200 policemen promoted in Anambra command

    — 12th April 2018

    Jeff Amaechi Agbodo, Onitsha A couple was among the 1,200  policemen decorated with their new ranks, on Wednesday, by the Anambra State Comissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar. The husband and wife, Effiong and Jane Ndifereke, were promoted from Sergeant to Inspector in same rank due to their dedication and committed in discharging their duties….

  • LOTTERY Court

    Court restrains Lagos, Ogun, DSS, EFCC, Police from obstructing lottery operations

    — 12th April 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Justice Mohammed Idris of  the Federal High Court,  Lagos, has restrained the Lagos and Ogun states government from disrupting the business of lottery companies for allegedly operating without the states’ licenses. Apart from the two state governments, the court also restrained the Inspector General of Police (IGP), commissioners of Police in Lagos and…

  • GUNMEN Ondo

    Gunmen abduct 3 persons in Ondo

    — 12th April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Some gunmen, on Wednesday, reportedly abducted three persons at Nirowi forest along Old Ore-Lagos toll gate in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The victims, who were simply identified as Chinemere Okafor, Nnamdi Abor and Cornelius Udepe, were reportedly travelling from Owerri to Lagos when they were kidnapped by the eight-man…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share