The Sun News
Latest
16th January 2018 - Gunmen kill 1, injure another in Plateau
16th January 2018 - 6 killed, many injured in Lagos gas explosions
16th January 2018 - Ella Agu 08147774716
16th January 2018 - Court strikes out EFCC forfeiture application against Patience Jonathan
16th January 2018 - Community leader begs Ambode, LASU over planned land revocation
16th January 2018 - Akeredolu presents cash gifts to widows of fallen soldiers
16th January 2018 - Oyo receives 11 Libyan returnees, expects 8 more
16th January 2018 - 2018 budget: Oil revenue to increase by over $1.7m
16th January 2018 - NSE promotes Ms Awe as ED
16th January 2018 - FCMB, Skye Bank drive NSE ASI up 0.51%
Home / Cover / National / 6 killed, many injured in Lagos gas explosions

6 killed, many injured in Lagos gas explosions

— 16th January 2018

By Tessy Igomu and Kenechukwu Madukaife

six persons were feared killed while several others sustained injuries in two separate gas explosions in Lagos State, yesterday.

One of the explosion that occured in Magodo, which snowballed into a massive fire, took place at a facility known as Second Coming gas plant, situated in a densely populated area.

It was gathered that two people died in the Magodo inferno. Some charred bodies found by the perimeter fence of the gas station were evacuated by officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) while those that had various degrees of burns received first aid there. Another set of victims with severe burns were immediately moved to the Trauma Centre, Toll Gate for further medical attention.

According to reports, the fire was allegedly caused by gas leakage from one of the trucks inside the popular gas station, which was said to be a destination spot for cooking gas users around the area. It was further disclosed that the explosion was caused when a vehicle with faulty exhaust passed by the station.

Many people were injured following the fire, which immediately spread to other properties in the neighbourhood.

As the dark smoke and flame billowed into sky, men of the Lagos State Fire Service tried frantically to curtail it from spreading further and claiming more casualties. Motorists and pedestrians were also advised to take alternative routes to avert further disaster.

Speaking on the incident, the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, said they were alerted at about 7.26 am, and on arriving the scene, it was discovered that the gas plant was on fire.  He disclosed that preliminary investigation by the agency revealed that three reserviour tanks used for storage of gas and one 33, 000 litre gas truck in the gas station were engulfed by fire, with a secondary explosion also taking place within the gas station.

“Officials of the Lagos State Fire Service with four fire trucks and the LRU Fire Unit with two fire trucks were able to contain the fire from spreading to adjourning buildings. Other emergency responders on ground were RRS, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Red Cross, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Federal Fire Service,” he disclosed.

He, however, assured that the situation was completely under control, adding that the perimeter of the vicinity was secured and evacuation of people from the scene effected. He also noted that the officials of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) had also completely isolated power supply from the affected area to avoid any other incident. 

He stressed that proper investigation would be conducted to ascertain the possible cause of the fire and to also prevent future reoccurrence of “this unfortunate and avoidable incident in the state.”

The Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Mr. Rasak Fadipe, also explained that the concerted efforts of his team prevented the fire from causing more damages.

Also, an explosion by leaking gas cylinder at an artisan’s shop in Ajara area of Badagry, killed four persons and left several others with severe burns. According to our correspondent, who visited the scene of the incident, three persons, two men and a woman lay dead at the spot.

Six buildings located near the workshop and six gas cylinders were destroyed by the explosion which occurred at about 9:50 am. Officials of the Federal Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Police and other security agencies were on ground to control the situation.

An official of the fire service, Mr Tunde Adeboye, said that they were able to put out the fire quickly, which helped in reducing the damage.

A senior police officer at the scene, who pleaded anonymity, said that four persons died in the explosion.

A witness, Mr Segun Adebunmi, said that the explosion was caused by a leaking gas cylinder at the artisan’s shop.

“It’s a testimony that I’m alive as I escaped the scene by the whiskers,’’ he said.

Another witness, Mr Tope Alabi, said that the explosion destroyed cars that were parked on the street.

“I heard a loud bang and the glasses of cars were shattering and the next thing I saw were human parts littered all over the place. The security agencies responded promptly and contained the situation. So, it didn’t escalate,’’ he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gunmen kill 1, injure another in Plateau

— 16th January 2018

From Gyang Bere, Jos Gunmen yesterday laid ambush and strangled to death one Sunday Lale and inflicted machete cut injuries on Ayuba Lale at Dundu-Maiyanga village of Kwall district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the incident threw the community into mourning as the corpse was brought into the…

  • 6 killed, many injured in Lagos gas explosions

    — 16th January 2018

    By Tessy Igomu and Kenechukwu Madukaife six persons were feared killed while several others sustained injuries in two separate gas explosions in Lagos State, yesterday. One of the explosion that occured in Magodo, which snowballed into a massive fire, took place at a facility known as Second Coming gas plant, situated in a densely populated…

  • Court strikes out EFCC forfeiture application against Patience Jonathan

    — 16th January 2018

    Fresh efforts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to re-impose a suspension order on the accounts of former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, and her relatives have suffered a setback as Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos yesterday struck out an application for an interim forfeiture order brought before…

  • Community leader begs Ambode, LASU over planned land revocation

    — 16th January 2018

    By Zika Bobby A community leader in the Igbo-Elerin area of Lagos State, Alhaji Afiesi Aina, has sent a Save Our Soul message to Governor Akinwumi Ambode over alleged claims by the authorities of the Lagos State University (LASU) that the land on which thousands of houses are built belongs to the school. He said…

  • Akeredolu presents cash gifts to widows of fallen soldiers

    — 16th January 2018

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has presented cash gifts to some of the widows of fallen soldiers during this year’s laying of wreaths at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital. The governor also canvassed special attention for the widows and dependants of fallen members of…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share