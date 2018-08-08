6 Kano Assembly members defect to PDP

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Six members of the Kano State House of Assembly, who are loyal to Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have formally announced their defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

With the announcement of the defection of the legislators in the House of Assembly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) increased the number of its membership to seven in the 40-member House.

The Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum, who announced their change of party, gave the names of defectors as Yusuf Babangida Suliaman (Gwale), Rabiu Saleh (Gwarzo) , Zubairu Mahmud (Madobi), Yusuf Abdullahi Falgore ( Rogo) , Hamza Sule (Bichi) and Isiaku Ali Danja (Gezawa).

In their letter of the defection, which was read at the plenary, the defectors explained that their decision to defect to the PDP was borne out of the fact that APC had failed to meet the aspirations of the people they represent.

“We decided to leave our former party based on the premise that the party has failed to meet the aspirations and yearnings of the people we represented,” said in the letter.

Political migration has been rife in the state ever since the defection of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (Kano Central) about two weeks ago to the PDP as his numerous supporters. At all levels of government, have equally shifted their loyalty to the PDP.