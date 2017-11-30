6 injured in Delta lone crash, as FRSC flags-off ember month campaign

The Sun News
From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Barely one hour after the Delta State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) flagged-off its ‘Ember’ months campaign on Thursday, six persons were seriously injured in a lone vehicle accident.

The accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AAA 217 PF, and loaded with 15 passengers, occurred near the Asaba Airport along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha highway.

The bus coming from Issele-Uku end of the expressway and heading to Onitsha had one of its back tyres pulled off while on spread, according to an eyewitness account.

The source informed us that the bus somersaulted before screeching into the nearby bush.

As at the time of filing the report, rescue had been concluded and the injured persons taken to hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, while fagging-off the ember month campaign on ‘Right to Life on the Highway is not Negotiable’ the Sector Commander, Mr. Rindom Kunven appealed to motorists especially commercial drivers to avoid over speeding, overloading, alcohol, worn out tyres, making calls while driving and obey other traffic rules for the safety of passengers.

Kunven stated that it is not factual to believe that ember months are associated with vehicular crashes, advising that such mishaps are avoidble if motorists took extra care on the road.

