The Sun News
Latest
1st April 2018 - 6 feared dead, scores injured as one-storey building collapses in Lagos
1st April 2018 - Catholic priests now free to marry
1st April 2018 - Abduction of schoolgirls threatens education in North east
1st April 2018 - Christians receive occurrence after 62 years with mixed feelings
1st April 2018 - How my political foes killed my mother, brother in Ebonyi –Okorie
1st April 2018 - “We could go somewhere cozy; I’ll introduce you to pleasures only imagined”
1st April 2018 - Tony Elumelu: A birthday in reverse gear
1st April 2018 - ‘She’s been dating my friend’s brother for 3 years’
1st April 2018 - Signs you have found your soul mate
1st April 2018 - But for my mum, i almost bled to death – Ejike Okoye
Home / Cover / National / 6 feared dead, scores injured as one-storey building collapses in Lagos

6 feared dead, scores injured as one-storey building collapses in Lagos

— 1st April 2018

Henry Okonkwo

No fewer than six persons were feared dead and scores injured yesterday after a storey building collapsed in Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State.
Panic reportedly broke out as the building situated on 9, Abeje Street, Morikaz Road, came falling down in the busy locale.
Sunday Sun gathered that the building had been marked “distressed” by the state government officials before it finally caved in yesterday.
Aside from the deceased, those who were injured were rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja, for treatment by the Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS.
At the scene, emergency officials, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, were sighted combing different parts of the building to rescue victims that could be trapped in the rumble.
Although eyewitnesses put the death toll at the six, LASEMA in their statement confirmed two deaths.
“The Agency received a distress call via the emergency toll-free number at about 10:48 a.m, concerning a building at No. 9 Abeje Street Morikaz, Agege. This ease up the rapid activation of the Agency’s Response Team to the scene of the incident,” said LASEMA General Manager, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu.
According to Mr Tiamiyu, investigation carried out by the LASEMA Response Team at the scene of the incident revealed that a distressed storey building suffered partial collapse at the backside.
“Unfortunately, two persons (female adult, Toyin Ogundimu, 35 years and a young girl, Sherifat Olalere, 11yrs) lost their lives to the incident and one male adult (Mustapher Salaudeen) was rescued and treated at the incident by the ambulance crew.
“The LASEMA Response Team, NPF (Dopemu and Agege division), Lagos State Building Control Agency LASBCA, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps LNSC, Taskforce, LASG Fire Service (Agege division) and LASAMBUS were the responders at the scene.
Tiamiyu after ensuring the immediate evacuation of other occupants of the building, however,  advised Lagosians not to ignore wreckage and cracks they notice in their buildings.
He urged residents never to hesitate in calling the emergency toll-free line 112/767 to report on time to forestall tragic incidents that could lead to avoidable deaths.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

6 feared dead, scores injured as one-storey building collapses in Lagos

— 1st April 2018

Henry Okonkwo No fewer than six persons were feared dead and scores injured yesterday after a storey building collapsed in Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State. Panic reportedly broke out as the building situated on 9, Abeje Street, Morikaz Road, came falling down in the busy locale. Sunday Sun gathered that the building had…

  • Catholic priests now free to marry

    — 1st April 2018

    ■ As Pope creates special diocese in Nigeria Seye Ojo (Ibadan) It will be a new dawn in the Catholic Church in West Africa on Saturday, April 7, when Monsignor Simon Faddoul,  will be consecrated and enthroned in Lebanon as the first bishop of the Maronite Eparchy of Our Lady of the Annunciation, located in…

  • Abduction of schoolgirls threatens education in North east

    — 1st April 2018

    ■ 414 girls abducted in 5 years TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri The streets of Dapchi, a serene town in northeast Yobe State were busy on a hot afternoon. The temperature was about 42 degree Celsius. Dozens of school-age children who ought to be in school were seen in groups playing. It was the third day after…

  • Christians receive occurrence after 62 years with mixed feelings

    — 1st April 2018

    Henry Okonkwo April 1, is globally known as ‘April Fool’s day’; a day of practical jokes and hoaxes. It is a day marked with hilarious pranks that elicits fits of laughter. And the jokes and the victims are called ‘April Fools.’ Today, April Fool’s day falls on Easter Sunday, a day many religious sects hold…

  • How my political foes killed my mother, brother in Ebonyi –Okorie

    — 1st April 2018

    ■ Accuses police of aiding suspects to escape from detention ■ We’ve dismissed, charged to court accused officers –Police Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Recently, the remains of Mrs Catherine Okorie, who was kidnapped and killed by suspected political assailants, were laid to rest in her country home in Ishiagu community, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share