The Sun News
Latest
1st October 2017 - 6 drown in Benue river
1st October 2017 - I’ll address genuine grievances — Buhari
1st October 2017 - Call for restructuring proper but hijacked by secessionists -Buhari
1st October 2017 - FOR THE RECORDS: BROADCAST BY PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI ON OCTOBER 1ST, 2017
1st October 2017 - Does coffee(caffeine) improve your memory?
1st October 2017 - [email protected] : THE DANGERS AHEAD
1st October 2017 - Nigeria @ 57: The pains, the gains and the hopes
1st October 2017 - Nigeria of today is not the dream of the founding fathers – Tor Sankara, Suluwa
1st October 2017 - Independence: Awo tied a bandage on his hands – Bashorun, APC chieftain
1st October 2017 - Nigeria’s future bleak – Senator Ogunlewe
Home / National / 6 drown in Benue river

6 drown in Benue river

— 1st October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A boat mishap reportedly claimed at least six lives in River Katsina-Ala in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, on Friday.

Sources from the area said the incident occurred when a boat ferrying  more than 15 passengers who were mostly mourners across River Katsina-Ala with suddenly capsized. The passengers were without life jackets.

So far, efforts to rescue the victims alive yielded very little result even as six dead bodies were said to have been recovered, while six more persons including women and children, were still missing at the time of filing this report.

The Chairman of Katsina A/la Local Government Area, Mrs. Virginia Kpindi, blamed the accident on overloading, however, commiserated with families of the deceased and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

But when contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu, said he was yet to be briefed of the accident.

Post Views: 11
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

6 drown in Benue river

— 1st October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A boat mishap reportedly claimed at least six lives in River Katsina-Ala in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, on Friday. Sources from the area said the incident occurred when a boat ferrying  more than 15 passengers who were mostly mourners across River Katsina-Ala with suddenly capsized. The passengers were…

  • I’ll address genuine grievances — Buhari

    — 1st October 2017

    Says call for restructuring proper but hijacked by secessionists From Juliana Taiwo  – Obalonye, Abuja   President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians that the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign-rallying cry to restore security, re-balance the economy and fight corruption was not all rhetoric.   This is even as he described the era when oil prices…

  • Call for restructuring proper but hijacked by secessionists -Buhari

    — 1st October 2017

                    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja     President Muhammadu Buhari has said the call for restructuring Nigeria is proper but regretted that it’s been hijacked by secessionists. He said: “Recent calls on re-structuring, quite proper in a legitimate debate, has let in highly irresponsible groups to call for…

  • FOR THE RECORDS: BROADCAST BY PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI ON OCTOBER 1ST, 2017

    — 1st October 2017

      My dear Nigerians, October 1st remains a special date for all Nigerians as this marks the day when we attained one of the most precious of human desires — freedom. Over the years the country has gone through trials and tribulations, but October 1st is always a day for celebrations. It is a day…

  • [email protected] : THE DANGERS AHEAD

    — 1st October 2017

    ■ REAL TROUBLE WITH COUNTRY  — Archbishop Chukwuma By Onyedika Agbedo As Nigerians mark the 57th independence anniversary of the country today, the Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Most Reverend Emmanuel Chukwuma, in this interview, takes a critical look at the country’s quest for nationhood so far.  To him, there is nothing to celebrate but…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share