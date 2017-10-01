6 drown as boat capsizes in Benue

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A boat mishap has reportedly claimed the lives of at least six persons in River Katsina-Ala in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Sources from the area said the incident occurred when a boat ferrying more than 15 passengers who were mostly mourners across River Katsina-Ala suddenly capsized. The passengers were without life jackets.

Sunday Sun gathered that rescue efforts yielded very little result even as six dead bodies were said to have been recovered while six more persons including women and children were still missing as at the time of filing this report.

The Chairperson of Katsina Ala Local Government, Mrs. Virginia Kpindi blamed the accident on overloading. She however commiserated with families of the deceased and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu said he was yet to be briefed about the accident.