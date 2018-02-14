BREAKING: 59 Senators oppose move, as Senate passes reordered 2019 poll Bill

Senators, on Wednesday, were divided over the reordered sequence of the 2019 General Elections.

Recall that the reordered sequence puts the presidential election last.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had, before now, put the presidential election among the first elections to be conducted in February 2019.

On Wednesday, the report on the election sequence was submitted for consideration of the Senate by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Suleiman Nazif.

After the presentation of the report, Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki did not allow senators to make contributions to the amendment, a development that led to series of Points of Orders on the floor of the Red Chamber.

Senators such as Kabiru Gaya, Abdulahi Adamu and Adamu Ailero, had raised points of orders on the passage of the bill.

But the Senate President ruled the lawmakers out of order and when some lawmakers observed the position of their leadership on the matter, they left the chamber,

Fifty-nine of them were to later address the Senate Press Corps, insisting on their opposition to the reordering of the elections.