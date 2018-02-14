The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: 59 Senators oppose move, as Senate passes reordered 2019 poll Bill

BREAKING: 59 Senators oppose move, as Senate passes reordered 2019 poll Bill

— 14th February 2018

Senators, on Wednesday, were divided over the reordered sequence of the 2019 General Elections.

Recall that the reordered sequence puts the presidential election last.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had, before now, put the presidential election among the first elections to be conducted in February 2019.

On Wednesday, the report on the election sequence was submitted for consideration of the Senate by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Suleiman Nazif.

After the presentation of the report, Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki did not allow senators to make contributions to the amendment, a development that led to series of Points of Orders on the floor of the Red Chamber.

Senators such as Kabiru Gaya, Abdulahi Adamu and Adamu Ailero, had raised points of orders on the passage of the bill.

But the Senate President ruled the lawmakers out of order and when some lawmakers observed the position of their leadership on the matter, they left the chamber,

Fifty-nine of them were to later address the Senate Press Corps, insisting on their opposition to the reordering of the elections.

About author

Segun Adio

  1. Ebuka Amaechi 14th February 2018 at 4:38 pm
    The action by some Senators frm a section of this Country when the revised sequence of conduct of elections,begining frm 2019 General Elections in the Country was tabled in the Senate.Have clearly shown that a section of this Country were bent on hoisting their whims & capris on Nigerians.Since the end of the ill-equiped & vindictive military junta ,which over threw the Nations duely elected Civilian Govt & mis-managed the Nations economy. Whhich declared to the world that Nigerias’ problem was nt money,bt how to spend the Countries wealth. Therefore,to achieve desired peace, security & unity in Naija.I urge the leadership of Nigeria to hacken to patriotic calls by well meaning Nigerians,to begin the process to Restructure the Country,for equity,security, peace & healthy competition amongst the federating States in the Country.Nigeria Call Obey !

  2. Ebuka Amaechi 14th February 2018 at 4:43 pm
    The action by some Senators frm a section of this Country when the revised sequence of conduct of elections,begining frm 2019 General Elections in the Country was tabled in the Senate.Have clearly shown that a section of this Country were bent on foisting their whims & capris on Nigerians.Since the end of the ill-equiped military junta ,which over threw the Nations duely elected Civilian Govt & mis-managed the Nations economy. Declared to the world that Nigerias’ problem was nt money,bt how to spend the Countries wealth. Therefore,to achieve desired peace, security & unity in Naija.I urge the leadership of Nigeria to hacken to patriotic calls by well meaning Nigerians,to begin the process to Restructure the Country,for equity,security, peace & healthy competition amongst the federating States in the Country.Nigeria Call Obey !

Latest

State of Emergency: Benue leaders lambast Coalition of Northern Groups

— 14th February 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Leaders of the three major ethnic nationalities in Benue, Mzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Omi’Nyigede have lambasted the Coalition of Norther Groups for calling for a state of emergency in Benue and other states over insecurity. The leaders of the various ethnic lobbies led by the President General of Mdzough…

  • FG has bailed out states with N1.19tr – Osinbajo

    — 14th February 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, said that the Federal Government had, so far, spent over N1.19 trillion to support the 36 states of the federation. He said the funds were made available to enable the states pay salaries of workers and meet the challenges of…

  • UN Women advocates quick passage of gender equality bill in Gombe

    — 14th February 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe The UN Women is seeking for the passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunities for all Persons Bill in Gombe State latest June this year when its activities in the state would terminate. The Technical Advisor of the UN Women in Gombe State, Mrs Rhoda Zira-Dia, made the call while speaking during…

  • 2019: Okowa gets confidence vote from PDP LG exco

    — 14th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The second term ambition of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State received a boost, on Wednesday, when the executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state passed a vote confidence on his administration. In a communiqué signed by 20 executive members after an enlarged…

  • Aladja/Ogbe Ijoh boils again as 1 dead, 6 injured

    — 14th February 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri A renewed violence between Ogbe-Ijoh/Aladja communities in Delta State broke out, on Tuesday, leaving in its wake one person dead and six others reportedly injured. The Daily Sun reliably gathered that the crisis started from Ogbe-Ijoh community, in Warri South West Local Government Area around 9:30a.m. when youths engaged neighbouring Aladja in…

