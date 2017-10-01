57th Independence Anniversary: Saraki preaches unity among Nigerians

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated Nigerians on the 57th anniversary of the country’s independence and for sustaining her status as a united and progressive country.

In a goodwill message to mark this year’s Independence Anniversary, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, Saraki also urged Nigerians irrespective of creed and tribe to continue to work for the peace, unity and stability of the country.

He also urged leaders – political, traditional, religious and business – to close ranks in order to initiate and implement ideas and strategies that would further develop the country and increase the standard of living of the citizenry.

Saraki said that the task for a greater Nigeria, is a collective responsibility of every citizen, just as he enjoined every citizen to believe in the project Nigeria and pray for peace and progress of the country.

“It is apparent that the need for peace, unity and stability in our nation cannot be compromised. Our togetherness, abundant resources and diversity are our greatest asset. Therefore let us refrain from tendencies that tend to pull us apart”, Saraki stated.

The Senate President also noted that the country is in a better stead today than it was a year ago, and called for more concerted effort to enhance the lives of all Nigerians by continuing the consolidation of our present positive economic outlook.

“This is why, it is necessary at this time in our developmental journey, that we must all redouble our resolve to make Nigeria take her rightful leadership position among her peers,” he said.