In the nearly two decades that I have had the privilege of knowing him, I can say that that there is probably no other person that has impacted me with such positive influence as he has done. This is not peculiar to me because he seeks to imbue people with his milk of human kindness even as he remains a stickler for uprightness and integrity. I shall return to his impact life in the body of Christ and the academia. He shares birthdays with other great men that deserve accolades though they have ran their race and dropped the baton. Dr. Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe and Professor Chinua Achebe have passed to the great beyond, but they were transformation agents as well. The great Zik of Africa, as Nnamdi Azikiwe, was fondly known, was one of the purveyors of Nigeria’s political independence from the colonialists. The details belong in the realm of history but the story of Nigeria’s independence, and the nationalists struggle, would be incomplete without copious mention of his pivotal role in the nationalistic struggle for independence. He made indelible mark in the sand of Nigeria’s political annals, just like the Awolowo’s and the Ahmadu Bellos of this nation. I have singled him put because of his birthday falls with that of the subject of this article, and both men are great transformation agents.

The late writer, teacher and thinker, Chinua Achebe was also an agent of positive change. Before his monumentally successful novel, Things Fall Apart, hit the bookshelves, in 1958, stories about Africa were written from the skewed perspectives of colonialist, who saw Africans as fools and never-do-wells. Achebe told the African story from the African perspective, and thus liberated African literature from the clutches of colonialism. Achebe’s birthday is also tomorrow. He eminently qualifies as a transformation agent. His Things Fall Apart is listed amongst the top 100 books of all times as published by The Guardian of back in 2002. The situation has not changed. He would have been 88 tomorrow had he not passed to the great beyond on March 21, 2013.

Tomorrow November 16 is the birthday of another transformation agent, who still contributes his significant quota to the development of the church, the academia, and the nation. Dapo Asaju, Professor of Biblical studies, the bishop Theologian of the Church of Nigeria [Anglican Communion] and Vice-Chancellor Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, has straddled the church and the academia with equal zeal and impact. He is a highly sought-after preacher of the gospel, who has taken the gospel to all parts of Nigeria, parts of Africa including Congo, Germany, United Kingdom and sundry places. His messages are impactful and devoid of theological complications as would that of some professors. He has made as much impact in the academia, where he has written no less than 100 papers, apart from his seminal books, making him an authority in his field of specialization. He began his academic career at University of Ilorin, his alma mater, before he moved to Lagos state University, Ojo, where he rose to become Deputy Vice- Chancellor. When he was in charge of General Studies in the University, he did something phenomenal, resulting in the graduation of thousands of students held back by that compulsory course.