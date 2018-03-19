54 graduates bag First Class at UNIZIK

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Aloysius Attah Onitsha

A total of 54 students graduated with first class degree certificates in the 2016/2017 academic session of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Joseph Eberendu Ahaneku, made the disclosure, on Monday, in his office during the press conference to herald activities lined up this week to mark the 12th Convocation Ceremony of the University.

Ahaneku also disclosed that a total of 7731 graduands will be taking part in the convocation ceremony with a breakdown showing that 6641 graduands are for first degrees, 190 for Post Graduate Diplomas, 674 for Masters of Science degrees and 227 for Doctorate degrees.

The Vice Chancellor also disclosed that Nigeria’s Minister of Transport, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi will deliver the Convocation lecture with the topic: “Igbos in the Politics of Nigeria” while two distinguished Nigerians, Senator Ben Ndii Obi and former Minister, Alhaji Sanni Zango Daura and a Chinese, Chief Jacob Kaywood will be honoured with honourary doctorate degrees.

He noted that the choice of the three recipients of the honourary doctorate degrees represents the cosmopolitan nature of the Awka Federal University named after the great Zik of Africa in accommodating the diverse nature of the world at large.

Ahaneku also said the university has deepened its relationship with the Chinese Government through its Confucius Institute domiciled in the University that apart from producing many students on Chinese scholarship in China, the Chinese government through its Embassy in Nigeria just announced the visit of 500 top Chinese companies to the University to recruit graduating students for all their companies world over especially those that have the language advantage.

He disclosed that the 12th Convocation of the University is the third in his administration aimed at maintaining the core values and real tradition of university tradition where students are admitted and also graduated annually.

“What this means is that we have started the core values and real tradition of the University system. Before this time, many Universities have backlog of years without convocation but those of us who are managers of Universities converged in Keffi, Nassarawa State, in 2011 and resolved that as we admit students into the university system, we hold orientation and matriculation for them and as the students graduate, we also organize the graduation ceremony known as Convocation. That is the joy and beauty of mentorship and the essence of being in the university because there should be a distinction between a student that graduates and those who don’t,” he said.