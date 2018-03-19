The Sun News
Latest
19th March 2018 - 54 graduates bag First Class at UNIZIK
19th March 2018 - AGAP won’t merge with any political party, says BOT chair
19th March 2018 - Buhari tasks Nigerians on road usage
19th March 2018 - Wike has changed riverine/upland dichotomy in Rivers – PDP
19th March 2018 - Kwara Fire Service records 100 incidents, saves 28 lives in 2017
19th March 2018 - Northern CAN seeks urgent step to halt herdsmen killings
19th March 2018 - IG withdraws policemen attached to VIPs, others
19th March 2018 - NASS can’t veto Buhari on Peace Corps Bill, Electoral Act Amendment – Lawal
19th March 2018 - Bolivia battles Chile at UN’s top court for sea access
19th March 2018 - UN condemns Congo’s ‘unlawful’ crackdown on protests
Home / National / 54 graduates bag First Class at UNIZIK

54 graduates bag First Class at UNIZIK

— 19th March 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Aloysius Attah Onitsha

A total of 54 students graduated with   first class degree certificates in the 2016/2017 academic session of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Joseph Eberendu Ahaneku, made the disclosure, on Monday, in his office during the press conference to herald activities lined up this week to mark the 12th Convocation Ceremony of the University.

Ahaneku also disclosed that a total of 7731 graduands will be taking part in the convocation ceremony with a breakdown showing that 6641 graduands are for first degrees, 190 for Post Graduate Diplomas, 674 for Masters of Science degrees and 227 for Doctorate degrees.

The Vice Chancellor also disclosed that Nigeria’s Minister of Transport, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi will deliver the Convocation lecture with the topic: “Igbos in the Politics of Nigeria” while two distinguished Nigerians, Senator Ben Ndii Obi and former Minister, Alhaji Sanni Zango Daura and a Chinese, Chief Jacob Kaywood will be honoured with honourary doctorate degrees.

He noted that the choice of the three recipients of the honourary doctorate degrees represents the cosmopolitan nature of the Awka Federal University named after the great Zik of Africa in accommodating the diverse nature of the world at large.

Ahaneku also said the university has deepened its relationship with the Chinese Government through its Confucius Institute domiciled in the University that apart from producing many students on Chinese scholarship in China, the Chinese government through its Embassy in Nigeria just announced the visit of 500 top Chinese companies to the University to recruit graduating students for all their companies world over especially those that have the language advantage.

He disclosed that the 12th Convocation of the University is the third in his administration aimed at maintaining the core values and real tradition of university tradition where students are admitted and also graduated annually.

“What this means is that we have started the core values and real tradition of the University system. Before this time, many Universities have backlog of years without convocation but those of us who are managers of Universities converged in Keffi, Nassarawa State, in 2011 and resolved that as we admit students into the university system, we hold orientation and matriculation for them and as the students graduate, we also organize the graduation ceremony known as Convocation.  That is the joy and beauty of mentorship and the essence of being in the university because there should be a distinction between a student that graduates and those who don’t,” he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

54 graduates bag First Class at UNIZIK

— 19th March 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Aloysius Attah Onitsha A total of 54 students graduated with   first class degree certificates in the 2016/2017 academic session of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State. Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Joseph Eberendu Ahaneku, made the disclosure, on Monday, in his office during the press conference to herald activities…

  • AGAP won’t merge with any political party, says BOT chair

    — 19th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP), Chief Godwin Abba Okeke, has debunked reports that the party was pushing for a merger with one of the major political parties in the country. Okeke who spoke after a stakeholders meeting, in Abuja, on the hindsight of unconfirmed reports…

  • Buhari tasks Nigerians on road usage

    — 19th March 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, charged Nigerians to change their ways in the usage of the nation’s road infrastructure. President Buhari made the call during a one-day public enlightenment  programme on the developments in the road sector organised by the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, in Abuja. The President said the…

  • Wike has changed riverine/upland dichotomy in Rivers – PDP

    — 19th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Governor Nyesom Wike has changed the aged-long riverine/upland dichotomy, which hindered development. Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Samuel Nwanosike, stated this, on Monday, at the official reception of defected members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to…

  • Kwara Fire Service records 100 incidents, saves 28 lives in 2017

    — 19th March 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The Kwara State Fire Service said, on Monday, that  it recorded 100 fire incidents, saved 28 lives and property worth about N6.8 million in the state between January and December 2017. Head of Fire Prevention in the service, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Yakub, disclosed this in an interview with journalists, in llorin, the state…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share