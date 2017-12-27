The Sun News
Latest
27th December 2017 - Nigeria .ng domains hit 100,973
27th December 2017 - ICT: 2017 in retrospect
27th December 2017 - 53% Nigerians don’t have access to Internet – Huawei
27th December 2017 - Accord Concondiale: The continuous search for Nigeria’s elusive unity (16)
27th December 2017 - We’ve exhibited genuine leadership since assumption of office –Aregbesola
27th December 2017 - Fire guts shops in Ondo on Christmas Day
27th December 2017 - Did the Nigerian Senate make us proud?
27th December 2017 - Nigerians, Christmas and generators
27th December 2017 - Yaya Toure set to make CIV return
27th December 2017 - EPL: Jesus, a fighter –Guardiola
Home / Business / 53% Nigerians don’t have access to Internet – Huawei

53% Nigerians don’t have access to Internet – Huawei

— 27th December 2017

By Olabisi Olaleye

Technology solutions provider, Huawei disclosed recently that 53 per cent of Nigerians are yet to have access to the Internet.

Managing director, Huawei Nigeria, Mr. Frank Li, stated this during a media conference organised by the company in Lagos.

The event focused on the impact of ICT development on the Nigerian economy.

Li also noted that the ATM card has a prevalence of less than 12 per cent in the country and many people in rural areas have need for financial service but don’t have an ATM card.

He noted that Huawei would continue to support technology development in Nigeria through its various initiatives.

Li said, “We are building a national backbone for 36 states to enable e-government and to redefine the way Nigeria does things.”

He also cited low broadband penetration, which is currently 21 per cent, and the need for Nigeria to surpass its broadband target of 30 per cent penetration by 2018, has called for increased fibre optic cable deployment across the country.

Li stressed that the need for Nigeria to invest more in broadband infrastructure deployment, to enable its citizens fully utilise the huge deposits of broadband capacities at the shores of the country, from various submarine cable operators like MainOne, Glo1, MTN WACS, and SAT 3.

Aside from the need for ubiquitous broadband access, through heavy deployment of fibre optic cables across the country, Li also called for policy consistency on the part of government, which he said, would enable every successful government to build on existing projects that are tilted towards digital technology transformation.

He further stated that digital transformation remained the bedrock of economic development for advanced nations, and Nigeria must take full advantage of the fourth industrial revolution, that is purely knowledge based.

“Nigeria needs more fibre optic cable deployment and long-term policy implementation for speedy technology development, and Huawei will continue to play a major role in Nigeria’s digital transformation, since Nigeria is a huge market for Huawei.

“Government must do more to fast-track digital transformation across the country. The ripple effect with return on investment is high and it will continue to boost GDP growth of the county,” Li said.

Also, ICT consultant and former director-general of NTA, Vincent Maduka, who spoke at the conference on technology growth in Nigeria, observed that a lot of development has taken place in the country’s ICT sector, but there was still need for more investment in modern technologies that would speed up economic development.

Looking at the impact of ICT development on the Nigerian economy, the country editor of The Business Year, Silvia Lambiase disclosed that aside from the major chalenges, ICT occupies a central role in the current administration’s agenda, “and it is expected to contribute to monitoring and tracking information in real time, allowing better decision-making.”

Director, communication and information, UNESCO Nigeria, Macaulay Olushola, who was represented by Anthony Ogunniyi, called on Nigerians to use ICT for education, creation of wealth, poverty eradication, job creation and global competitiveness.

He said the use of ICT would ensure sustainable economic development and poverty reduction.

“At the wake of 2000, the federal government of Nigeria embarked on an aggressive drive on the privatisation and deregulation policies of the ICT sub-sector, which led to the establishment of the National Telecommunication Policy in December 2001.

“The policy, among other things, recognised the need for the establishment of an enabling environment for deregulation and rapid expansion of the telecommunication services in the country.

“The implementation of ICTs policy led to the adoption of Global System for Mobile-Communications (GSM) and its related components in Nigeria, and this has led to telecoms growth in the country,” Olushola said.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria .ng domains hit 100,973

— 27th December 2017

By Olabisi Olaleye The  registered domains in the .ng domain zone of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association has hit 100,973.  According to a report credited to NiRA, managers of the country’s domain names system (DNS), it peaked at November 30, 2017. As such, “hosting domain names locally will curb capital flight and bring greater economic…

  • ICT: 2017 in retrospect

    — 27th December 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye  [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 The information and communication technology (ICT) industry in 2017 was a year of shocking developments and landmark achievements. The year started with the sudden death of the IT amazon, Mrs. Florence Seriki, CEO of Omatek Computers. Major investors of Etisalat suddenly pulled out without warning and the company was…

  • 53% Nigerians don’t have access to Internet – Huawei

    — 27th December 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye Technology solutions provider, Huawei disclosed recently that 53 per cent of Nigerians are yet to have access to the Internet. Managing director, Huawei Nigeria, Mr. Frank Li, stated this during a media conference organised by the company in Lagos. The event focused on the impact of ICT development on the Nigerian economy….

  • We’ve exhibited genuine leadership since assumption of office –Aregbesola

    — 27th December 2017

    Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday said his administration has exhibited a genuine, sincere and exemplary leadership in all spheres of life since assumption of office. He said his administration had fulfilled many of the promises made to the people while seeking election as being manifested in the tremendous achievements recorded in the…

  • Fire guts shops in Ondo on Christmas Day

    — 27th December 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Tragedy struck in Akure, Ondo State capital on Christmas Day as about 20 shops were gutted by fire. Sources said the incident, caused by electric surge, happened when many were celebrating christmas and led to loss of valuables worth millions of naira. It was gathered that the fire incident started from…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share