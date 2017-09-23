The Sun News
Latest
23rd September 2017 - 516 police personnel, others participate in fitness exercise in Enugu
23rd September 2017 - GTBank Fashion Weekend Set to Showcase “Africa’s Finest” This November
23rd September 2017 - M.I’s rebuff doesn’t bother me; he remains my idol –Kead, rapper
23rd September 2017 - MMM donates borehole to community
23rd September 2017 - CRUEL FATE
23rd September 2017 - PATHETIC STORY OF WOMAN CAUGHT STEALING FOODSTUFFS
23rd September 2017 - INSIDE MAIYOLA REPUBLIC
23rd September 2017 - Life under Lagos bridges
23rd September 2017 - Boko Haram kills 9 near bombed IDPs camp in Borno
23rd September 2017 - Septuagenarian defiles minor in Ebonyi
Home / National / 516 police personnel, others participate in fitness exercise in Enugu

516 police personnel, others participate in fitness exercise in Enugu

— 23rd September 2017

No fewer than 516 police personnel and other officers from sister security agencies in Enugu State have participated in a routine monthly fitness exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officers of other security agencies present at the exercise included the Nigeria Prisons and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well as staff of corporate organisations including NAN.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Ebere Amaraizu, told NAN during the exercise on Saturday that the exercise was to keep security personnel in Enugu State up and doing in the discharge of their duties.

Amaraizu said that the exercise, tagged “Walk/Jog for Life’’ also promote synergy and co-operation among security agencies and the members of the public.

“Through this monthly fitness exercise, the Enugu State Police Command has been able to close the communication and interaction gap between members of the public and security agencies in the state.

“It has increased the number of people involved in fighting crime and criminality; thus, increasing safety and calmness in the entire state,’’ he said.

The PPRO, however, appealed to more corporate organisations to get involved in the exercise in order to promote security consciousness among residents.

“We want philanthropists and corporate organisations to partner with us in printing security information leaflets, banners and other items that would carry beneficial security tips.

“These security tips and addresses both in GSM and social media can be handy and helpful to anyone at any moment,’’ Amaraizu said.

One of the participants, Mr Johnson Ugwu, an officer of NSCDC, told NAN that ‘’the exercise has extended the frontiers of the inter-agency co-operation between NSCDC and Nigeria Police as well as other security agencies’’.

NAN reports that the participants walked and jogged through Ridge Way, Okpara Avenue, Prisons Way, Camp Road, Zik Avenue and terminated at Agbani Road all within Enugu metropolis.

NAN also recalls that the Enugu State Police Command monthly Walk/Jog Exercise commenced in January 2009. (NAN)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

516 police personnel, others participate in fitness exercise in Enugu

— 23rd September 2017

No fewer than 516 police personnel and other officers from sister security agencies in Enugu State have participated in a routine monthly fitness exercise. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officers of other security agencies present at the exercise included the Nigeria Prisons and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well…

  • Boko Haram kills 9 near bombed IDPs camp in Borno

    — 23rd September 2017

    Boko Haram fighters killed nine people from a camp that was mistakenly bombed by the Nigerian military earlier this year, an aid worker and a resident said on Friday. The aid worker, who asked not to be identified because he is not authorised to talk to the media, said the attack happened near Rann, in…

  • Septuagenarian defiles minor in Ebonyi

    — 23rd September 2017

    From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a 70-year- old man in Akpoha community in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Simon Alobu, for allegedly hypnotising and repeatedly raped a six-year-old orphan, Favour (surname withheld). Alobu, popularly known as Papa Eke, was handed over to the police by the state’s family…

  • NCS Seme Command nets N.7b in August

    — 23rd September 2017

    By Zika Bobby The Seme Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), last month generated N701million. The Anti- Smuggling unit of the Command also made 48 seizures with a duty paid value of N32.9 million for the month under review. The amount raked in August was N202m in excess of the amount generated in July…

  • Embrace FG’s agric policies, Boroh urges Niger Delta youths

    — 23rd September 2017

    The Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig-Gen Paul Boroh (retd), has called on youths in the Niger Delta to take advantage of the Federal Government agricultural policies to empower themselves. Boroh made the call in a statement issued, yesterday in Yenagoa by Mr. Piriye Kiyaramo, head of Media and Communication Department, Amnesty Programme, Bayelsa…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share