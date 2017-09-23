516 police personnel, others participate in fitness exercise in Enugu

No fewer than 516 police personnel and other officers from sister security agencies in Enugu State have participated in a routine monthly fitness exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officers of other security agencies present at the exercise included the Nigeria Prisons and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well as staff of corporate organisations including NAN.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Ebere Amaraizu, told NAN during the exercise on Saturday that the exercise was to keep security personnel in Enugu State up and doing in the discharge of their duties.

Amaraizu said that the exercise, tagged “Walk/Jog for Life’’ also promote synergy and co-operation among security agencies and the members of the public.

“Through this monthly fitness exercise, the Enugu State Police Command has been able to close the communication and interaction gap between members of the public and security agencies in the state.

“It has increased the number of people involved in fighting crime and criminality; thus, increasing safety and calmness in the entire state,’’ he said.

The PPRO, however, appealed to more corporate organisations to get involved in the exercise in order to promote security consciousness among residents.

“We want philanthropists and corporate organisations to partner with us in printing security information leaflets, banners and other items that would carry beneficial security tips.

“These security tips and addresses both in GSM and social media can be handy and helpful to anyone at any moment,’’ Amaraizu said.

One of the participants, Mr Johnson Ugwu, an officer of NSCDC, told NAN that ‘’the exercise has extended the frontiers of the inter-agency co-operation between NSCDC and Nigeria Police as well as other security agencies’’.

NAN reports that the participants walked and jogged through Ridge Way, Okpara Avenue, Prisons Way, Camp Road, Zik Avenue and terminated at Agbani Road all within Enugu metropolis.

NAN also recalls that the Enugu State Police Command monthly Walk/Jog Exercise commenced in January 2009. (NAN)