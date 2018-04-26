The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - 500,000 agent banks to be established in rural areas
26th April 2018 - Iran’s Khamenei urges Muslim nations to unite against US
26th April 2018 - Aging helps most women feel less stressed: study
26th April 2018 - Culture is internally too intricate
26th April 2018 - French PM warns of ‘turbulence’ if striking Air France staff reject pay offer
26th April 2018 - Man dies in mid-bow while praying in mosque
26th April 2018 - Sexual harassment in tertiary institutions
26th April 2018 - ‘Lazy’ hoodlums attacked me
26th April 2018 - Talk Back: Danjuma: It’s payback time
26th April 2018 - UN Human Rights chief allowed to visit protest-hit Ethiopian region
Home / Business / 500,000 agent banks to be established in rural areas
Bank

500,000 agent banks to be established in rural areas

— 26th April 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is working with the Bankers’ Committee to establish 500,000 agent banks in parts of the country, especially in places with high rate of financial exclusion like the north east and northwest.

Director, Banking and Payments System Department, CBN, Dipo Fatokun, who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, said the agent banks and payment points would be taken nearer to the people.

This, he added, will drastically reduce financial exclusion and help achieve CBN’s financial inclusion target of 20 per cent by 2020.

In a presentation titled “Nigeria’s Progress Towards the Creation of Robust, Trusted and Inclusive Financial Services Environment,” at the ongoing electronic identity for Africa summit; tagged ‘ID4Africa 2018’, the CBN Director stated that the introduction of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) as unique identifier in the banking industry has infused confidence in the sector.

According to him, records as at December 2017 showed that more than 31 million BVN had been linked with over 43 million bank accounts.

He enumerated other benefits of BVN to include helping governments to identify ghost workers, combating fraud in the banking industry; as well as assisting bank customers to develop good credit culture.

“As we speak, the deposit money banks working under the auspices of the Bankers’ Committee chaired by the Central Bank, is working at enrolling and deploying five hundred thousand agents before the end of the year, with primary focus in areas that we have higher number of financial exclusion especially in the northeast and the northwest,” Fatokun stated.

He further said that 10.15 million of the 14.04 million BVN sent to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) by the apex bank has been translated to the National Identity Number (NIN).

Notwithstanding that the number of financially excluded adults as at 2016 was 41.6 per cent; he assured that CBN will reduce it to 20 per cent by 2020.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bank

500,000 agent banks to be established in rural areas

— 26th April 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is working with the Bankers’ Committee to establish 500,000 agent banks in parts of the country, especially in places with high rate of financial exclusion like the north east and northwest. Director, Banking and Payments System Department, CBN, Dipo Fatokun, who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday,…

  • Envoy hails Nigerians in China

    — 26th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Consul-General of Nigeria in Shanghai, China, Anderson Madubike, has said that Nigerians resident in China are very hardworking and law-abiding. Madubike made the commendation after a holistic tour of Jiangsu Province, in China. In the course of the tour, Madubike visited the Deputy Director-General of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Education,…

  • Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers

    — 26th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his administration will join all rollback malaria partners to develop a formidable platform to eliminate the disease in the state. Speaking yesterday, during his investiture as the grand ambassador for malaria elimination at the  Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said his administration has made the fight against…

  • Dickson

    APC can’t win elections in Bayelsa –Dickson

    — 26th April 2018

    Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has once more said the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot win elections in Bayelsa State. Dickson, who accused APC in Bayelsa of harbouring, protecting and arming criminals to kill innocent citizens, said the party can never be entrusted with the people’s mandate.  The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo,…

  • Reps summon Buhari over killings

    — 26th April 2018

    • Threaten to shutdown National Assembly • CAN calls Christians out for protest • Presidency reacts Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Job Osazuwa and Chukwudi Nweje The House of Representatives, yesterday,  summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it to explain efforts being made by government to check the endless killings in Benue State and contain security challenges…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share