The Sun News
Latest
27th April 2018 - 5000 APC members defect to PDP in Bayelsa
27th April 2018 - Ile-Epo food stuffs market demolished
27th April 2018 - Military faults allegations of rape, underage soldiers
27th April 2018 - Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam is dead
27th April 2018 - Updated: Oyo State House of Assembly speaker dies at 46
27th April 2018 - Peace in our time? Kim and Moon meet for historic joint Korean talks
27th April 2018 - Don’t trivialize criminal indictments against Melaye – Police to Senators
27th April 2018 - Ace comedian, Bill Cosby, convicted of sexual assault in retrial
27th April 2018 - I’ll pay N4.5m tithe –Miracle, BBNaija winner
27th April 2018 - Why I gave housemates plenty wahala –Cee-C
Home / National / 5000 APC members defect to PDP in Bayelsa
PDP

5000 APC members defect to PDP in Bayelsa

— 27th April 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

About 5,000 members including 59 chieftains of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the eight local government councils of Bayelsa State have defected back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The returnees cited confusion, lack of focus and no desirable agenda for the Ijaw people as the reasons for them to dump the APC in the state.

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson who accompanied leaders of the PDP to receive the returnees at the party secretariat in Yenagoa said APC has shown to Nigerians and the Ijaw people that it has no agenda to make progress possible.

According to him many of the returnees were deceived to join the APC but have realize that the party is bereft of ideas and have decided to rejoin the PDP to contribute their quota to the development of Bayelsa state.

As regards the 2019 elections, Dickson assured party members not to panic as the PDP remains intact and would ensure the defeat of the APC in Bayelsa state.

He said “The PDP government in Bayelsa state under my watch has placed the state on the path of peace, prosperity, and development. Bayelsans are happy with the party. The PDP is the only party that has a developmental agenda for the Ijaw people.

“What we do in PDP is to strategise to win elections and after elections we work for the development of our people because we are politics to serve our people. The other party comes to kill our people because they lack vision; they have no agenda for our people expect to destroy what our founding fathers have built and what our government is consolidating. Any person who is deceived to contest election in 2019 on another platform other than the PDP will still lose because only PDP can win election in Bayelsa state”

Chairman of Bayelsa State chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Moses Cloepas, has said only the party has the capacity to defeat Federal might as it did in 2016 when Governor Henry Seriake Dickson was re-elected against all odds.

According to him in 2019, the Chairman said PDP will re-enact its winning streak by sweeping the polls to demonstrate that Bayelsa is wholly a PDP state.
He said: “Bayelsa PDP is invincible. No force can defeat us. The APC deployed all the repressive apparatus to capture Bayelsa by hook or crook in 2016 but we deployed People’s power to re-elect Governor Seriake Dickson, a performing Governor, a visionary leader and leader of the party in the state. All of you returning to the party are welcome. You won’t suffer any loss or discrimination ”

Special Adviser, (Politics) to the Governor, Chief Fyneman Wilson said he and the PDP apparatchik in the state are working hard to mop up the remnant of the remaining tiny opposition in the state back to the PDP.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP

5000 APC members defect to PDP in Bayelsa

— 27th April 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa About 5,000 members including 59 chieftains of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the eight local government councils of Bayelsa State have defected back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The returnees cited confusion, lack of focus and no desirable agenda for the Ijaw people as the reasons for them to dump…

  • Ile-Epo food stuffs market demolished

    — 27th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo In a bid to pave way for a modern market befiting of a mega city like Lagos, the popular Ile-Epo food stuffs market in Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, Abule Egba area of Lagos is currently being demolished. Officials of the Lagos State Task Force, who were literarily armed to the teeth,…

  • Military faults allegations of rape, underage soldiers

    — 27th April 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military has faulted claims that it was using underage soldiers in its counter-insurgency operation in the northeast to fight Boko Haram. Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj. Gen Rogers Nicholas in a statement late Thursday night said the allegation of human rights violation in the theatre was targeted to “malign Nigeria…

  • Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam is dead

    — 27th April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Sokoto State Governor’s spokesman Imam Dalhatu Imam is dead. Imam aged 41, died after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital, according to sources. His associates said he was hospitalised five days ago at Nizamieye Turkish Hospital in Abuja over complications of pneumonia. Until his death, he was the Special Adviser on…

  • Updated: Oyo State House of Assembly speaker dies at 46

    — 27th April 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Michael Adeyemo, a legal practitioner, is dead. Oyo State speaker dies at 46. He was said to have slumped and died on Thursday evening, barely five years after the demise of his wife. Daily Sun gathered that Adeyemo, who reportedly drove himself from…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share