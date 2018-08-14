– The Sun News
JIGAWA

500 PDP members defect to APC in Jigawa

— 14th August 2018

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

No fewer than 500 members of People Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) in Roni Local Government Area of  Jigawa State.

The defectors were received by the state’s APC chairman, Alhaji Ado Sani Kiri, during an organised grand political rally held at the Roni Motel.

In his speech, the representative of the state  ‎party chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Gumel, declared that the feat in the area would nail the coffin, suggesting the ‘death’ of the PDP in the state.

READ ALSO: Why Buhari should be re-elected – NDDC boss

According to him, “In APC there is no difference between a new member and an old one, what matters most is how committed and loyal you are to the party’s manifesto”.

Also speaking at the gathering, an aspirant for the seat representing Kazaure/Roni/Yankwashi/ Gwiwa Federal constituency, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammed Roni, commended the courage and wisdom exhibited by the defectors for dumping the PDP.

Alhaji Roni who is the key player in wooing the defectors in to the APC, promised to carry the new members along, work with them towards the victory of the party in the state and nation at large.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors who came from across the seven political wards of the locality, Malam Isa Naradi said, they dumped the PDP for the APC in recognition of exemplary leadership demonstrated by Governor Muhammadu Badaru in the state, and also to support the candidature of Alhaji Kabiru Muhammed who they described as a man of integrity and trust worthy.

JIGAWA

500 PDP members defect to APC in Jigawa

— 14th August 2018

