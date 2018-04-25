500 equipment distributed to PHCs in Ogun

Kate Madu

The Ogun State Ministry of Health through the Save One Million Lives (SOML) Initiatives has distributed over 500 equipment to Primary Health Care Centres across the state to ensure effectiveness in delivery of health care services to the citizenry.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun stated this while distributing the equipment to the various health care service centres across the state, held at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Governor Amosun, in a statement signed by the Press Officer, Ministry of Health, Mr. Obadimu Ayoola, said it was apt as it reveals the state’s commitment to the health sector, noting that many laudable programmes such as the Institution of the Community Based Health Insurance Scheme tagged: ‘Araya’, the renovation of the State’s Cold Store for preservation of vaccines, renovation of primary Health Care Centres, to mention but a few were numerous steps taken by the government to ensure quality health for the people.

Amosun, who was represented by the state Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga, urged health workers to be diligent at their duty post, also to maintain and use the equipment distributed them adequately to serve Ogun citizens.

“While the state government will continue to play its constitutional role of providing quality health care service delivery, I want to implore all our health workers in the state to be alive to their duties. In particular to make good use of the equipment being distributed and to adequately maintain the equipment to serve the good people of the state,” Amosun said.

He also charged citizens on partnering with the state government in the provision of health care service through the payment of their taxes as at when due, saying that when people deemed it fit to pay their taxes without forcing them, the government of the would not hesitate to provide good care services to its people as well.

“It is also pertinent to also request from the people of the state to partner with the state government in the provision of qualitative and affordable health care services delivery by

On his part, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye stated that the equipment which includes delivery and examination bed, stethoscope, incubator, etc were procured to save lives.

According to him, “I want to implore my colleague particularly the medical officers on health from our Local Government Areas and LCDAs, we must make sure that these equipment are judiciously use because a normal delivery will save hundreds and thousands of lives.

“If we are able to take blood pressure accurately, we will be able to save several walking corpse across our local government area and that is why these equipment may look so small in sizes but they are very mighty when it comes to saving lives,” Ipaye stated.

In the same vein, the Chairman, State Medical Officers on Health, Dr. Adekunle Solarin appreciated the state government for the equipment, stating that it was a first of its kind in the state. He however noted that these would save more than a million lives, while promising that the equipment would be put to good use. ‎