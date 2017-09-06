The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2017 - BREAKING: EFCC arrests Gombe SEMA boss
6th September 2017 - BREAKING: Salisu picks Ezenwa, Eduwo, Ali, 15 others for WAFU Cup
6th September 2017 - Landlord locks out ministry officials over failure to pay rent
6th September 2017 - Recession exit: USAID applauds FG, wants open export markets platform for farmers
6th September 2017 - 2019: ‘Kwankwaso for President’ posters surface in Dutse
6th September 2017 - Al-Makura govt. more beneficial to Nasarawa Tivs than predecessors – group
6th September 2017 - Niger Delta: Patrol mission suspended following Ikang River jetty collapse
6th September 2017 - NDDC, group trade blames over alleged projects diversion
6th September 2017 - Group slams FG over ASUU, resident doctors’ strikes
6th September 2017 -  FG’ll resolve ASUU, doctors strikes soon – Adesina
Home / Columns / 50 years of Asaba genocide and final red card for Christian Gabuu of Ghana

50 years of Asaba genocide and final red card for Christian Gabuu of Ghana

— 6th September 2017

“On the grant of the Charter to the Royal Niger Company July 10, 1886, the man to whom Goldie turned to as the Chief Justice of the new Administration was Sir James Marshall. The headquarters was at Asaba.”

Oluwole T.S. Elias, Makers of Nigerian Law, Lagos 1963.

Three landmark events as a result of their overwhelming impact and consequences to the history of Asaba will continue to define and shape the civilisation of its people.

In the ancient cartography of Mungo Park’s Travel map also cited in the W.B. Baikie, the 1854 Asaba Report, it was recorded that Asaba was a “surprise,” and according to those early colonial adventurers “a town so clean so rich….well laid out by such unprepossessing race.” In their own 1830 Report, Richard and John Lander recorded that “Asaba with so handsome a race of females….” provided the first eyewitness description by a European, of a thriving city on the Niger. Elsewhere, J.B. Whiting 1881, described Asaba as a “fine hilly country, providing a thirty feet wide road from the waterside to the hills, through shaded lanes.”

On his own part, Asaba roads in H.H. Robinson 1891 Report, “extended over a thousand acres, clean and orderly…. were the famous Asaba Niger farms….a sight truly worth seeing.”

See Last Dance on the Niger, Gomslam Books, page 87.

Before the Amalgamation, Asaba was the civil headquarters of the Royal Niger Company, a British chartered company, which ruled and traded in the area. Lokoja, a town north of Asaba which stands at the confluence of the river Niger and its principal tributary, the river Benue, was the military headquarters. That was why, when the British crown took over control of the territory from the Royal Niger Company on January 1, 1990, the Jus Pax flag of the Royal Niger Company was lowered and the British Union Jack hoisted in its place at both Asaba and Lokoja.

From 1886 to 1904, Asaba town was the provincial headquarters of the Royal Niger Company and for all those years, its political and commercial importance was at its zenith. The first attempt to plant Christianity in Asaba was by the Church Missionary Society, (CMS). The Niger Mission landed in Asaba in 1875 and the Anglican missionaries spread from there to the hinterland towns of Osomala and Oko, as intensified missionary operations followed in Aniocha and other Ika areas down to Ogwashi-Ukwu, Ubulu-Ukwu, Akwu-Ukwu, Onicha Olona, Ezi, Idumuje, Ugboko, etc.

As the first capital, Asaba blossomed in education, and in 1917, Jacob Onyemem was recorded as the first African Linguist who spoke French, English, and Italian and wrote Latin. Asaba’s early investment in education enabled her sons and daughters dominate the Nigerian civil service with Justice Chike Idigbe leading others in the country’s Judiciary, and Dennis Osadebay was the Nigeria Acting Governor General, President to the Senate, and the first and the last Premier of the Midwestern State. J.I.G. Onyia, Nduka Eze, Leo Okogwu, Okafor Edozein, Okei Achamba were the visible leaders in the Nigeria’s struggle for Independence and were spearheads in the nation’s trade union movement.

At this time Michael Ugo, was registered as the wealthiest Blackman in the world, he was the first African to engage in the import and export business. Violet Odogwu and Sydney Asiodu made the Nigerian Olympic team after Independence. Professor Chike Edozien was the Dean of Faculty of Medicine, University of Ibadan.

Progressively, after Independence, Asaba produced the Senate President, Acting Governor General, the Premier of the Midwest, its Chief Justice, and out of the eight Doctors in the Benin hospital, Asaba had Doctors, Patrick Ofili, J.B. Azinge, Nicholas Azinge, Mathias Obiaya, Francis Ogeah, Eugene Akwule and Ngozi Allanah. Dr. Nkeaka was from Ibusa.

Asaba’s Pensioner’s Union with its cosmopolitan President, D.N. Mordi had grown and toppled the numbers recorded by the Abeokuta Pensioner’s Union and by early ‘60s Asaba serene picturesque environ overlooking the paradise of Akwa Ose gardens, sprouting its cherished blue and lavender colored berries had attracted the United Nations and Asaba was going to be named a UN city to be preserved as a world cultural center!

That civilisation was cut down and like Carthage; Asaba was put to the sword and destroyed on the memorable day of October 7, 1967.

Suddenly we have only one month to go as the community prepares to mark the Jubilee date of that blight to humanity.

The people of Ode in Bayelsa State who suffered the same trauma and the people of Zaki Biam in Benue State who also were victims of army genocide have been compensated. Ode was awarded N36 billion by a Port Harcourt High Court and negotiated for N15 billion few days as Doctor Ngozi Iweala was exiting office. Zaki Biam’s N41.8 billion compensation has already been approved by the Federal Government.

All the same, the Federal Government had by 1972 announced its decision to pay “exgratia compensation for losses and damages arising from the last civil war. An announcement from the Cabinet office stated that exgratia payment will be made only to civilians who were impressed into the Nigerian Armed forces during the war to carry out specific military duties and who in the process of executing those assignments lost their lives or suffered personal injuries or loss of property.”

The main theatres of war, the Statement explained, are the three eastern States and the Midwest. The decision was based on the Report of a Committee established by the Federal Government early in 1970 to consider the possibility of meeting compensation claims for losses and damages arising from the war. (see Sunday Times, December 10, 1972, Government to Pay War-Damage Compensation.)

The Final Red Card to Gabuu

He was the incredible star of his generation, a terror to many football defenders. The small sized holding midfielder can with his brand of football touches, and gifted with an unbelievable dribbling ingenuity was able to detangle block defense lines. While the modern magicians; Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi may not be hundred per cent sure on the Spot Kick, Christian Madu in his prime would close his eyes, hit it pass the goalkeeper to any of the far corners. (see Rangers International FC…. History of a People, Star Parade, Gom Slam 2017.)

As the number one star of Ghana’s Great Olympics FC, Christian Madu would be ushered into the stadium behind a mini festival of dancing masquerades, stage actors and the Christian Madu’s cheering parade…. Before coming over to join the Rangers in Nigeria, he was a deity and in the Accra stadium he was more popular than the Ghanaian Presidents.

.

Few days ago, after a long period of diabetic spell, Christian Madu, the footballer we may not see his like again, finally gave up as he collected his last red card from heaven.

Post Views: 20
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 6th September 2017 at 2:22 pm
    Reply

    Asaba massacre is not comparable to Odi and Zaki Biam cases. Asaba case is a war case- it is now 50 years war- we are in the climax- the final battle and deadline is October 1st 2017. Natives of Asaba will celebrate the 50 years war victory under Niger Delta Republic. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: EFCC arrests Gombe SEMA boss

— 6th September 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, reportedly arrested chairman of Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). His arrest was in connection to an alleged diversion of relief materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help…

  • BREAKING: Salisu picks Ezenwa, Eduwo, Ali, 15 others for WAFU Cup

    — 6th September 2017

    From: Bunmi Ogunyale Head Coach of the home–based Super Eagles squad, Salisu Yusuf has selected goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Dele Ajiboye, and 16 other players for this month’s West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations tournament for senior national teams taking place in Ghana. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop…

  • Landlord locks out ministry officials over failure to pay rent

    — 6th September 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Owner of the rented property occupied by the Delta State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources has locked up the premises over failure of the government to pay the N4.8 million annual rent. The property is located on Chinedu Ezenyili Street, Asaba. The action of the property owner came as a…

  • Recession exit: USAID applauds FG, wants open export markets platform for farmers

    — 6th September 2017

    The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has applauded the Federal Government for exiting the country out of economic recession. Mr David Musa, the Team Leader, USAID Bee Keeping Pollination Project, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, that the report was a welcome development. He was reacting to the…

  • 2019: ‘Kwankwaso for President’ posters surface in Dutse

    — 6th September 2017

    From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse Posters carrying the picture of former governor of Kano State,  Dr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso was, on Wednesday, spotted at every corner of Dutse, the Jigawa State capital. On Wednesday morning, residents of Dutse woke up to notice the posters, which carried the inscription ‘Kwankwaso for President 2019 Insha Allah” pasted on…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share