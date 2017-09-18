The Sun News
50 killed in boat accident in Niger

— 18th September 2017

No fewer than 50 persons, among them women and  children, have been killed in a boat mishap that occurred at Kiri village, Munya Local Government Area of Niger state. It was gathered that the victims were on their way  to Zumba market, about 50 kilometers from Kiri when the boat capsized due to excess load.

The boat was said to be carrying 60 people when the accident occurred. The remaining 10 people were rescued by Marine police stationed at the river after a similar boat mishap, which claimed over 30 lives last year.

The accident was said to have occured at about 8:am on Sunday.

Although the cause of the mishap was not immediately known, an eyewitness said it was not unconnected with the heavy dawn pour on Saturday night, which increased the water level, adding that, “the boat, which was originally for about 30 people was carrying 60 people.”

When contacted, the Niger State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Babalola Adewole, confirmed the incident but noted that the command has already sent additional team of marine police to the area.

Also the PRO Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mallam Hussaini, told our correspondent that there were 60 passengers on board, 10 people persons were rescued while the whereabouts of 50 is still unknown. He said the agency is in touch with the marine police on rescue mission.

