5 suspected militants shot dead in Imo

From George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

Five members of the militant Red Scorpion operating in the oil bearing communities of the Awarra/Assa in Ohaji/ Egbema council area of Imo State were reportedly shot dead yesterday by the Joint Military Task Force which stormed the area at the weekend.

The task force sneaked into the restive communities in a tipper, took the militants by surprise, killed five militants on the spot while others reportedly escaped with bullet injuries.

One of the leaders of the militant group identified as Banga who escaped, had his house razed allegedly by the security operatives.

The invasion may not be unconnected with the presidential directive to the Military High Command to flush out all militant groups in Niger Delta.

In recent times, the communities of Awara and Assa had been under the siege of both militants and cult groups, forcing people out of their homes.

Confirming the presence of security operatives in the communities,the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Enwerem, said the force have always been sending security team to the communities to quell crisis.

Bothered by the activities of militants in Niger Delta and elsewhere, the President warned them to stop or face full military action.

The military had to use helicopters to dislodge militants from Arepo in Ogun State and some other areas in Lagos State recently. The militants went to the extent of kidnapping high profile members of the society including a monarch in Lagos.