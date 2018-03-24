The Sun News
Home / National / 5 OAU students arrested, remanded in prison

5 OAU students arrested, remanded in prison

— 24th March 2018

Gabriel Dike

Five students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife were arrested by Osun State Police Command for protesting against the decision of the university management to evict some students from the hostels.

The Education Rights Campaign (ERC) in a statement made available to Saturday Sun and signed by the National Coordinator, Hassan Taiwo, said the five students were arrested on Wednesday, March 21, while protesting against attempt by OAU authorities to forcefully evict from hostels students who stayed back on campus during the break to undergo teaching practice and Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

ERC alleged that the five students were arraigned on trumped up three-count charges (misdemeanor, breach of peace and assault) yesterday before Magistrate F.I. Omisade of the Magistrate Court Ife who remanded them in prison after granting them bail with conditions attached.

According to the group, the five student activists are: Gbenga Oloninikan (chairman, Great Ife Students Union Action Committee), Oyedeji Samson, Jimoh Oladipupo, Adeniji John and Olajide Ademola.

