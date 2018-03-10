5 killed in fresh herdsmen attack in Plateau

Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than five persons were killed on Thursday night when suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked four Irigwe people at Datanko village and one Fulani Christian at Nzharuvo village in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Saturday Sun gathered that the deceased persons were ambushed by suspected gunmen, while gunshots injures were inflicted on a four-year-old boy, Chenka Amos. Right now, he is lying unconscious at Enos Hospital, Miango.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Tyopev Marthias Terna who confirmed the incident said security has been beefed up in the affected areas to avert further killings.

“There was a culpable homicide and grievous hurt on Thursday, where some unknown gunmen attacked and killed four Irigwe at Datanko village and Fulani Christian at Nzharuvo village all in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The deceased persons were identified, as Emmanuel Joseph, 16; Christopher Joseph, 16; Peace Joseph, 6; Henry Audu, 25, and Samuel Isah, 48-year-old, who have been buried, while four others corpses were deposited at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).”

“Chenka Amos, a 4-year-old boy is still lying unconscious on admission at Enos Hospital Miango.”

Terna said investigation is ongoing to unravel those behind the attack and urged the villagers to remained calm and report any suspicious movement around the communities.