5 killed in fresh herdsmen attack in Plateau
— 10th March 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos
No fewer than five persons were killed on Thursday night when suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked four Irigwe people at Datanko village and one Fulani Christian at Nzharuvo village in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.
Saturday Sun gathered that the deceased persons were ambushed by suspected gunmen, while gunshots injures were inflicted on a four-year-old boy, Chenka Amos. Right now, he is lying unconscious at Enos Hospital, Miango.
Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Tyopev Marthias Terna who confirmed the incident said security has been beefed up in the affected areas to avert further killings.
“There was a culpable homicide and grievous hurt on Thursday, where some unknown gunmen attacked and killed four Irigwe at Datanko village and Fulani Christian at Nzharuvo village all in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.
“The deceased persons were identified, as Emmanuel Joseph, 16; Christopher Joseph, 16; Peace Joseph, 6; Henry Audu, 25, and Samuel Isah, 48-year-old, who have been buried, while four others corpses were deposited at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).”
“Chenka Amos, a 4-year-old boy is still lying unconscious on admission at Enos Hospital Miango.”
Terna said investigation is ongoing to unravel those behind the attack and urged the villagers to remained calm and report any suspicious movement around the communities.
Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land. The ignorant illiterate idiot call Lalong is collaborator of the enemy- no collaborator, financier, mercenary of the enemy will survive the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. The enemy has lost the war- march on them to full conquest. You’re yours leaders, government, authority on your God given native land in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Get Armed to the teeth- Slaughter the last enemy on your God given native land. Strike point number one now are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., who are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates- Slaughter them on your God given native land, Burn Down them all. Any this territory native who do not quit now the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria nickname military, police etc., must go down with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- such ignorant idiot will not have grave in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. The enemy are cowards who hit and run, hide and seek- they can destroy your properties, but can never build on your God given native land, can never exist on your God given native land. You will rebuild your God given native land after the war in which the enemy are completely annihilated and erased in this natives territory in full conquest. Do not listen to anyone who do not stand for this territory natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Do not wait for anyone who do not stand for this territory natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. You’re the ones the enemy has attacked and killed, you’re the ones the enemy will attack and kill, not such ignorant idiots call governors, kings etc. Peace is only with the Sword, security and defense is only with the Sword, justice is only with the Sword. If you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, you will have peace on your God given native land under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. If you have the Sword, the enemy will not come to you. If you avenge the enemy’s killings, it is justice. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!
The Muslim north of Nigeria has declared war on the entire country. Stoutly backed by buhari the fulani herdsmen have vindicated Nnamdi Kanu. The country is gradually being islamised.