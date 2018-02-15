The Sun News
5 injured as Atlanta-bound carrier makes emergency landing in Lagos

— 15th February 2018

Delta Air Lines flight 55 which left the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos at about 10.50pm on Tuesday enroute Atlanta, Georgia, USA, made an emergency landing at the Lagos airport less than an hour after take-off having developed fault mid-air in one of its two engines. No life was lost in the incident which created serious panic among airport and regulatory officials at the Lagos international airport.

But Delta Airlines in a statement said five passengers were injured during the emergency evacuation from the aircraft through the emergency slides. 

The statement read in part; ”Delta flight 55 from Lagos, Nigeria to Atlanta returned to Lagos International Airport Tuesday after an issue with one of the Airbus  A330-200’s two engines.

“The flight landed safely and customers exited the aircraft on the runway via emergency slides. Airport fire authorities met the aircraft upon arrival. Delta’s customers were bussed back to the terminal.

“Delta is aware of five customers reporting non-critical injuries as a result of the evacuation.

“Delta teams have provided overnight hotel accommodations to customers and will re-book customers on an alternate Delta aircraft Wednesday afternoon. The safety of Delta’s customers and crew members is always our top priority,” the statement added.

