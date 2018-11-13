Emma Jemegah

With the AFCON qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa trending, the Super Eagles camp bubbled to life yesterday with the arrival of five of the foreign based professionals in Asaba, the Delta State capital while majority of them expected to join training by this morning.

Among the early arrivals are Chippa of South Africa goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi who actually arrived Lagos on Sunday while the quartet of Galatasaray of Turkey striker, Henry Onyekuru, Leicester City attacker, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victoria Setubal midfielder, Mikel Agu and Moses Simon of Levante.

They joined the home-based defender, Adeleye Aniyikaye, goalkeepers Theophilus Afelokhai and Ikechukwu Ezenwa to swell the number to eight as at press time.

Meanwhile, Stoke City ace, Oghenekaro Etebo will likely join the Super Eagles ahead of their first training session.

The midfielder has given his word that he will report for international duty today (Tuesday).

Also expected today is Kenneth Omeruo who has been posting impressive performance for La Liga side Leganes.

The Chelsea loanee was reported on transit at the Frankfurt International Airport enroute to Asaba yesterday.

According to allnigeriasoccer.com , Omeruo posted on social media that he met Lokomotiv Moscow’s Brian Idowu and Villarreal’s new kid on the block, Samuel Chukwueze at the airport in Germany.

While Omeruo went the distance in Leganes’ goalless draw against Girona last weekend, Chukwueze netted his maiden goal in the Spanish topflight only on Sunday.

Left back Brian Idowu was absent for the Railwaymen in their Russian Premier League tie at Rubin Kazan on Sunday after putting in a full shift against Porto in the Champions League.

The Super Eagles are expected to hold their first training session on grass today.

The players make up the first batch of 23 players invited for Saturday’s match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The same group will prosecute the friendly encounter against the Cranes of Uganda at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba three days later.

Nigeria top Group E with nine points, one ahead second placed South Africa. Victory in the top-of-the-table encounter on Saturday will send the Eagles to AFCON 2019 in Cameroon, with the second ticket down to a fierce call between Bafana and Libya’s Knights.